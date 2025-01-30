Seahawks Prioritize Offense in Seven-Round Senior Bowl Mock Draft
With the Super Bowl now just two weeks away, the Seattle Seahawks and the rest of the league have turned their attention to preparing for the 2025 NFL Draft with both the Senior Bowl and East/West Shrine Game all-star showcases taking place this week.
In particular, the Seahawks have always prioritized the Senior Bowl under general manager John Schneider, including drafting five prospects who participated in Mobile last season. Among those, tight end AJ Barner and linebacker Tyrice Knight emerged as potential building blocks for the franchise after playing substantial snaps as rookies in 2024.
With prospects auditioning for improved draft position in Mobile this week, it would be a safe bet that the Seahawks will draft at least three or four players who participate in the Senior Bowl this year. But what if they used all nine of their projected picks on players who suited up this week?
In my first mock draft of the 2025 offseason, without the ability to trade up or down the board to acquire picks, I take a stab at what a Senior Bowl-exclusive draft class would look like for Schneider and coach Mike Macdonald:
Round 1, Pick 18 - Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss
Schneider hasn't drafted a quarterback since 2018 and has never invested a first round pick at the position, but at some point, the franchise must find a successor for Geno Smith. Possessing a big arm with excellent accuracy to all three levels, Dart has many of the traits that the organization looks for under center, as he led the FBS level with 17 touchdowns traveling 20 or more yards last season while completing nearly 70 percent of his attempts. He also can be dynamic as a runner, rushing for at least 550 yards in each of the past three seasons for the Rebels and finding the end zone on 12 rushing touchdowns in that span.
As evidenced this week in Mobile, Dart can occasionally uncork an errant throw and he remains a work in progress reading defenses and going through his progressions. Sharpening his ability to throw receivers open in a pro style offense with better anticipation will also be key to his success down the road. But in a draft lacking the star power or depth at quarterback, he's worth the first round dart throw by the Seahawks given his intriguing physical tools and high upside with proper development behind the scenes.
Round 2, Pick 50 - Princely Umanmielen, EDGE, Ole Miss
Joining the Rebels after transferring from Florida for his senior season, Umanmielen hunted down quarterbacks all year long in Oxford thanks to an explosive initial step and an underrated speed to power game to beat opposing blockers. After flashing in his final year with the Gators, he produced new career-bests with 55 pressures, 10.5 sacks, and 16 quarterback hits, ranking among the top 10 for edge rushers in the last two categories. In addition, he played with better consistency as a run defender while posting 14 tackles for loss.
Weighing in at 264 pounds, Umanmielen offers the size to be able to put his hand in the dirt as a traditional 4-3 defensive end while also having the juice and athleticism to be a standup outside linebacker in a 3-4 scheme. His game lacks polish in some regards and he will have to get stronger to withstand the rigors of the trenches defending the run, but as a fringe first round talent, he could develop in a secondary role behind Uchenna Nwosu, Derick Hall, and Boye Mafe with the upside to eventually be a star in Macdonald's defense.
Round 3, Pick 82 - Miles Frazier, G, LSU
Originally a lightly recruited guard who started his college career at Florida International, Frazier transferred to LSU in 2022 and instantly became a starter for coach Brian Kelly, emerging as a capable pass protector against top-tier competition. He broke out as a junior in 2023, allowing just six pressures on eventual top-five pick Jayden Daniels on 474 pass blocking snaps. Once again approaching a 99 percent pass block efficiency rate, he surrendered zero sacks as a senior, earning PFF's fifth-best pass blocking grade (88.0).
At 6-5, 324 pounds, Frazier has surprisingly small hands (9 inches), which could create some concerns about his ability to win at the point of attack. But he has decent length with near 34-inch arms, plays with plenty of physicality, and has better than advertised lateral quickness, which should allow him to be successful in a zone-centric scheme at the next level. Given Seattle's ongoing pass protection issues in front of Smith, prioritizing his strengths as a day three pick with early starter potential would make too much sense.
Round 4, Pick 137 - Lathan Ransom, S, Ohio State
Though overshadowed by fellow Buckeyes safety Caleb Downs, Ransom has legitimate starting potential as an NFL prospect himself. A physical, aggressive defender who split his time between playing deep safety and lining up in the box, he amassed 78 total tackles and excelled as a hammer against the run, registering 19 run stops and forcing three fumbles with an average depth of tackle of just 4.1 yards. He also proved to be an effective pass rusher in limited opportunities with five pressures and a sack on just 16 blitz attempts.
Teams at the next level may have concerns about Ransom's fluidness in coverage to play many snaps as a single-high safety. But while he regressed some as a senior allowing 13 yards per reception, he's only two years removed from suffocating receivers with a 37 percent completion rate when targeted, and his 6-1, 210-pound frame should allow him to handle matchups against tight ends and bigger slot receivers as a big nickel in certain schemes. A quality all-around football player who hits like a linebacker, he'd be a quality replacement for Rayshawn Jenkins as a third safety in Seattle.
Round 5, Pick 173 - Pat Bryant, WR, Illinois
Excelling in spite of playing in a run-heavy offensive scheme for the Fighting Illini, Bryant emerged as one of the Big Ten's breakout stars in 2024. Surpassing the century mark for the first time, the 6-3, 190-pound playmaker consistently blew by opponents as a vertical threat, averaging a hair over 18 yards per reception and tying for fifth in the FBS division with six touchdown receptions on passes traveling 20-plus yards through the air. He also produced close to 400 yards after the catch, proving to be more than just a deep ball specialist.
Few players improved their stock as NFL prospects more than Bryant did this past season, as he only dropped one pass after having nine drops in his previous two seasons and put himself on the map as an elite downfield threat. He had a high percentage of his receptions come on contested throws, however, and how he performs in the Senior Bowl and tests at the combine will play a key role in where he gets drafted. Likely a day three selection for now, he'd be an exciting third receiver to pair with DK Metcalf and Jaxon Smith-Njigba in the Pacific Northwest.
Round 5, Pick 187 - Jake Briningstool, TE, Clemson
Built more like a receiver than a tight end, Briningstool isn't a traditional inline blocker, or at least hasn't developed into that up to this point. However, he created major matchup problems for opponents as a field stretching target in the passing game, catching 99 passes for more than 1,000 yards and 12 touchdowns in his final two seasons with the Tigers. His athleticism showed up after the catch as well with him averaging five yards per reception after the catch in his collegiate career.
Briningstool won't be mistaken for Brock Bowers from last year's class, as his lack of strength and blocking ability will limit how NFL teams can utilize him in formations. He also has been inconsistent reeling in contested catches and will need to improve in that area to fulfill his potential. But with the Seahawks potentially moving on from Noah Fant this offseason, his athleticism and pass catching upside could be a great day three fit in Klint Kubiak's offense, which has been tight end-friendly in previous stops with the Vikings and Saints.
Round 6, Pick 196 - Alfred Collins, DT, Texas
Stuck in the shadows behind future NFL draft picks such as Seahawks 2024 first-round pick Byron Murphy and T'Vondre Sweat, Collins hasn't received the attention he deserved for most of his time in Austin, where he played significant snaps as a rotational defender until becoming a full-time starter this season. With those extended reps, he starred for a stout defensive line, posting a gaudy stat line with 55 tackles, six tackles for loss, 18 pressures, and six batted passes, making his presence felt as a pass rusher without the prerequisite sack numbers.
Compared to Murphy or even Sweat, Collins' game lacks flash and sizzle, but he's a force to reckon with as a run defender. Tough to move off his spot at 320 pounds, he plays with excellent leverage and throws cement blocks for hands, allowing him to control the fight from the onset and get his hands on backs for plenty of tackles. His lack of pass rushing production in the sacks and quarterback hits department may mean he's limited to early downs in the league, but the Seahawks would love to add him to the mix in a reunion with Murphy to slow down NFC West rushing attacks.
Round 6, Pick 212 - LeQuint Allen, RB, Syracuse
Bursting onto the scene as one of the ACC's best all-around backs over the past two seasons, Allen plays the game with a giant chip on his shoulder, always seeking out contact and aiming to dish out punishment as a runner and receiver. This past season, he averaged three yards per carry after contact while forcing 44 missed tackles on the ground and added 28 runs of 10-plus yards while scoring 16 touchdowns. He also contributed 64 receptions for 521 yards and four touchdowns as a reliable receiver for Kyle McCord, forcing an additional 11 missed tackles in the process.
Compared to other backs in this class, Allen lacks the explosiveness of many of his peers, as evidenced by averaging 4.5 yards per carry or less each of the past two seasons. He isn't much of a home run threat, but at the same time, he frequently pushes the pile forward and his underrated pass catching ability coupled with improved pass protection skills will provide third down value to go with his short yardage capabilities. With Ken Walker III entering the final year of his contract, Seattle would be wise to dip into a deep crop of backs for another versatile back to add to the stable.
Round 7, Pick 235 - Jackson Slater, G/C, Sacramento State
Starring at Newport High School in Bellevue, Washington, Slater didn't receive offers from any of the big schools in Washington or Oregon, ultimately choosing to commit to Sacramento State. He wasted little time becoming a full-time starter at guard during his true freshman season and followed up by earning FCS All-American honors in two of his final three seasons with the Hornets along with three All-Big Sky selections. Arguably the most dominant linemen in all of Division I, he remarkably allowed just three combined pressures and no sacks on 498 pass blocking reps.
Though he's on the shorter side with a 6-3, 320-pound frame, Slater has surprisingly long arms and uses them well in pass protection to keep his hands glued to defenders as they try to orchestrate counter moves to no avail against him. Considering the level of competition he starred against, it may take time for him to develop at the next level, and as the player has admitted himself, changing positions again to center may be his best bet to last in the NFL. Either at guard or center, he would be a high ceiling late round flier for the Seahawks with starter potential down the line.
