All Seahawks

Seahawks Legend Marshawn Lynch Attends, Interrupts Pete Carroll's Raiders Presser

Former Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch showed up to Pete Carroll's Las Vegas Raiders introductory press conference.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 22, 2013; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll talks with Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch (24) during pre game warmups against the Arizona Cardinals at CenturyLink Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
Dec 22, 2013; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll talks with Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch (24) during pre game warmups against the Arizona Cardinals at CenturyLink Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
In this story:

Former Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll is officially the leader of the Las Vegas Raiders now, and he's already got one very enthusiastic fan.

An attendee of Carroll's introductory press conference yelled in the middle of him talking to media members, but Seahawks fans may be familiar with the heckler.

Seahawks legend Marshawn Lynch showed support to his former coach by attending the press conference and yelled "RRRRRAIDERS!!!" in excitement.

Lynch grew up in Oakland as a Raiders fan and he ended up playing for the franchise for two years as well from 2017-18, so his worlds are colliding as Carroll becomes the head coach in Las Vegas.

Lynch enjoyed a lot of success for seven seasons with Carroll in Seattle, winning Super Bowl XLVIII against the Denver Broncos back in 2014.

It remains to be seen whether Lynch will play a role with the Raiders with Carroll in charge in Las Vegas. There will likely be some shades of the Seahawks seen in Vegas given the fact that Carroll coached 14 seasons in the Pacific Northwest, so it will be interesting to see how the former Seattle coach will combine his past with the future.

More Seahawks News

Raiders Request Interview With Seahawks Assistant

Why Geno Smith Stands to Benefit Most From Seahawks Hiring Klint Kubiak

Klint Kubiak Ideal Hire For Geno Smith, Seahawks' Offense

Seahawks 2024 Grade Card: How Did Ernest Jones, LBs Perform?

Seahawks DL Leonard Williams Headed to Pro Bowl

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/Seahawks News