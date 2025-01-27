Seahawks Legend Marshawn Lynch Attends, Interrupts Pete Carroll's Raiders Presser
Former Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll is officially the leader of the Las Vegas Raiders now, and he's already got one very enthusiastic fan.
An attendee of Carroll's introductory press conference yelled in the middle of him talking to media members, but Seahawks fans may be familiar with the heckler.
Seahawks legend Marshawn Lynch showed support to his former coach by attending the press conference and yelled "RRRRRAIDERS!!!" in excitement.
Lynch grew up in Oakland as a Raiders fan and he ended up playing for the franchise for two years as well from 2017-18, so his worlds are colliding as Carroll becomes the head coach in Las Vegas.
Lynch enjoyed a lot of success for seven seasons with Carroll in Seattle, winning Super Bowl XLVIII against the Denver Broncos back in 2014.
It remains to be seen whether Lynch will play a role with the Raiders with Carroll in charge in Las Vegas. There will likely be some shades of the Seahawks seen in Vegas given the fact that Carroll coached 14 seasons in the Pacific Northwest, so it will be interesting to see how the former Seattle coach will combine his past with the future.
