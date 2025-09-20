All Seahawks

ESPN predicts Seahawks pass rush tees off on Saints QB Spencer Rattler

It's going to be a long day for the former South Carolina quarterback if this one comes true.

Tim Weaver

Sep 7, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks linebacker Boye Mafe (53) stands outside the tunnel during player introductions against the San Francisco 49ers at Lumen Field.
Sep 7, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks linebacker Boye Mafe (53) stands outside the tunnel during player introductions against the San Francisco 49ers at Lumen Field. / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
Their run game is a work in progress and their quarterback is sharp but still prone to mistakes under pressure. However, we don't need to see anymore to know that the Seattle Seahawks' superpower this season is going to be their pass rush.

While they only have four sacks through two games that number is highly misleading regarding the strength of this defensive front. The truth is Seattle has generated pressure more often than any other team in the NFL this season - and they're doing it without blitzing.

Tomorrow's home game against the New Orleans Saints represents a chance for a real dominant performance from this pass rush. ESPN is expecting them to go off, for one. According to analyst Seth Walder, they'll get to Spencer Rattler for at least six sacks.

ESPN on Seahawks vs. Spencer Rattler

"The Seahawks will sack Rattler six or more times in a win. Through two games, Seattle's pass rush has been a bright spot, ranking third in pass rush win rate (49.1%)."

Spencer Rattler
Sep 14, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler (2) reacts to a play against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half at Caesars Superdome. / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

If this comes to pass you can forget about any slim chance at an upset for the Saints, who have still yet to win a game with Rattler as their starting quarterback.

In fact, if they get to Rattler often enough we might see a change in the New Orleans backfield. The Saints spent a second-round pick on Tyler Shough, who was supposed to be one of the quarterbacks Seattle was interested in before they wound up taking Jalen Milroe in the third.

Should the Seahawks hit Rattler hard enough, he may have to come out of the game - similar to the way Seattle bludgeoned Skylar Thompson when the Miami Dolphins visited last year in Week 3. In that game they racked up six sacks and 12 quarterback hits, and their defensive line is better now than it was then.

Tim Weaver
