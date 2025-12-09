ESPN points to potential concern for Seahawks as NFL playoffs approach

Aside from a slew of injuries to their secondary, the Seattle Seahawks have been very lucky in 2025.

To start the year off, they managed to find their next franchise quarterback when the Minnesota Vikings decided not to bring Sam Darnold back. They followed that with a superb draft class and so far the regular season schedule is falling their way.

Next week's matchup with the Indianapolis Colts will continue a forunate trend of Seattle's opponents losing their starting quarterbacks to injury. Daniel Jones' Achilles injury follows Michael Penix's ACL tear, JJ McCarthy's concussion and Kyler Murray's soft benching/foot injury.

While it's not in their control, the Seahawks may be getting set up for a harsh reality check when they face far better quarterbacks in the postseason.

According to ESPN, only one of Seattle's 10 wins this year have come against a quarterback who was in the top 20 in QBR this season.

"On Sunday, they showed how dominant they can be at full strength, forcing three turnovers and holding the Falcons to three field goals. Only one of Seattle's 10 wins have come versus a quarterback who entered the game ranked in the top 20 in Total QBR, and they'll have another favorable matchup next Sunday assuming the Colts' Daniel Jones (Achilles) is out."

This is a legitimate concern, but it may not matter who the other team starts at quarterback against this malicious defense.

Their toughest test this year came against Matt Stafford in Week 11, and while he started the game hot the Seahawks still managed to hold him to just 130 total passing yards and a 53.6% completion rate, both season lows for Stafford by a wide margin.

So far this year the only quarterback who's really been able to produce against Seattle was Baker Mayfield, who won a narrow shootout with Sam Darnold back in Week 5 - when the Seahawks defense was pretty rattled by injuries.

Mayfield was undeniably impressive, but one strong quarterback game out of 13 is a really damn-good percentage for any defense. It would come as a surprise if this defense doesn't dismantle whoever they come across over the next month and into the playoffs.

