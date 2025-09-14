Sam Darnold struggling in his second Seahawks start vs. Steelers
We spent the entire offseason defending the Seattle Seahawks' decision to swap out Geno Smith for Sam Darnold at quarterback. While it's only been a game and a half, the early returns aren't looking great for that gamble. Darnold played a mostly clean debut last week against the 49ers - up until the final play when he lost a fumble.
However, in the first half of his second start for the Seahawks Darnold has decidely not played a clean game at all. So far Darnold has thrown two interceptions against the Pittsburgh Steelers - and neither one were the kind of pick that you can blame on a receiver or simple bad luck.
Here's a look at Darnold's first interception, which was thrown a little behind veteran wide receiver Cooper Kupp and picked off by Jalen Ramsey.
Sam Darnold's first INT
On Darnold's second interception, he tried to lob the ball over Cam Heyward, was thundering down on him on a fourth and one. Darnold's pass was deflected and picked, and he was lucky it didn't go all the way back to the other end for a pick-six.
Sam Darnold's second INT
In Darnold's defense, he's only played six quarters of a new offense and with new teammates, most of which he has yet to find a chemistry with. He does seem to be slowly growing one wth rookie Tory Horton - who he hooked up with for a touchdown in the first half.
Sam Darnold's first TD
At the half the Seahawks trail the Steelers 14-7. Darnold is 13/19 for 157 yards and a 71.5 passer rating.
Still, one touchdown and three turnovers is not a promising start. Darnold has to get it going at some point, and sooner rather than later would be preferred.
