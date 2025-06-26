ESPN analyst names what the Seattle Seahawks' final offseason move should be
Yesterday the Seattle Seahawks addressed their last defensive roster hole by adding some boundary cornerback depth with Shaquill Griffin, who's returning on a one-year deal. That means before the regular season begins in September, there's just one more unit that has to be addressed.
There's little consensus as to how the Seahawks should improve their interior offensive line before Week 1, but everyone agrees that it needs to get done. According to Last Word on Sports, they should be targeting Los Angeles Chargers guard Trey Pipkins as a potential cut candidate when rosters are trimmed down to 53 for the regular season.
However, according to Aaron Schatz at ESPN, Seattle should be targeting veteran free agent guard Brandon Scherff to sign as their final offseason move.
ESPN on Seahawks-Brandon Scherff
"The current leader at right guard is 2024 third-round pick Christian Haynes. Why not bring in a former Pro Bowler who can provide some stability and veteran leadership? Scherff is still available and could take the right guard position, kicking Haynes over to battle Oluwatini for the center position at training camp."
Scherff (6-foot-5, 315 pounds) is the best interior offensive lineman still on the market at this late point in the offseason - and his experience would be most welcome. However, at 33 years old Scherff cannot be considered a long-term option at right guard. It would also go against GM John Schneider's usual operating method, which apparently has no room to spend on veteran offensive linemen.
That said, there is a strong case to sign Scherff. More than anything, this Seahawks offensive line needs a well-established leader. They tried to fill that hole last year by signing Connor Williams just before the season started, but his sudden retirement scrapped all that.
Seattle still needs somebody who can take charge of this line and hold the rest of the unit accountable - and Scherff is probably their best hope to accomplish that.
More Seahawks on SI stories
John Schneider on what the Seahawks saw evaluating Jalen Milroe
Former Seahawks super-rival predicts bad news for Seattle in 2025
Sam Darnold answers for Vikings’ poor finish in 2024 NFL playoffs
NFL insider urges Seahawks to trade for disgruntled Bengals star