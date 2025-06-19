John Schneider on what the Seahawks saw evaluating Jalen Milroe
The Seattle Seahawks have a backup plan just in case the Sam Darnold gamble does not work out well for them. Using the draft pick they got from Pete Carroll and the Las Vegas Raiders in the Geno Smith trade, Seattle selected Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe - who might be the most-gifted quarterback in the 2025 NFL draft class.
Like a lot of talented young quarterbacks, Milroe is admittedly raw. However, his upside means that if and when he matures the less-developed parts of his game then the sky will be the limit as far as what he can achieve. General manager John Schneider was a guest on Fox Sports radio's 3 & out earlier this week and he talked at length about several topics, including how the team evaluated Milroe during a scouting trip to Wisconsin.
Seahawks GM John Schneider on Jalen Milroe
"Nolan and I saw him play... live at, we flew to Madison... it was very impressive. First of all when you see him in person it's like - woah! This is the guy running 22 miles an hour? Right here, that guy? ... he's a physical specimen. But to be able to watch him interact with his teammates, how he conducted himself on the sidelines, interact with the coaches... and then all the different people that have coaches him over the years, getting their insight, their input about the work ethic - and that's really what stands out..."
Schneider then compared Milroe's "wow throws and woah throws" to watching Brett Favre back in the day when he was an executive with the Green Bay Packers.
It's not diffcult to find NFL execs talking up their most-recent acquisitions, but for Milroe to draw comparisons to Favre while having the intangibles and work ethic that Favre never bothered to cultivate is something special, indeed.
There's no guarantee that Milroe will ever get polished enough to really thrive at this level, but his ceiling is as high as it gets.
