All Seahawks

Former Seahawks super-rival predicts bad news for Seattle in 2025

He spent 10 years in the NFL terrorizing the Seattle Seahawks and every other club in the league. Aaron Donald believes the Rams bear watching this season

Russell Baxter

Oct 7, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald (99) waits for a snap against the Seattle Seahawks during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
Oct 7, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald (99) waits for a snap against the Seattle Seahawks during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
In this story:

Recently, one of the league’s greatest defensive forces had much to say about the franchise that he won a Super Bowl title with in 2021. Former Rams’ 10-time Pro Bowler and eight-time All-Pro Aaron Donald was asked what he expects from the club he spent 10 seasons with in regards to this upcoming season? The team won the NFC West in 2024, handled the Vikings in the wild card playoffs, then put a scare into their eventual Super Bowl LIX champion Eagles in the divisional round.

“A better year,” said the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year (via Brian Jones of On3). “Obviously, the offense is going to be stand-packed. Still got a lot of veteran guys, a lot of good players. But when it pertained to the defense, had a young defense that pressed a lot of people. Now they’re coming back for a second year together. They got that experience with each other.

“I know they’re going to be that much better with each other,” added Donald. “The more you play with the team, play with guys, the more comfortable you feel. You understand. How to play off guys, and do things like that. So, I’m hoping that it’s going to be a better year than what it was last year, and it was a pretty good year. So, I’m just going to be, as a fan in the stands, or on the couch watching, cheering them on. That’s it. But sky’s the limit for them guys.”

Jared Verse
Jan 19, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Jared Verse (8) before action against the Philadelphia Eagles in a 2025 NFC divisional round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Donald also has high expectations when it comes to Jared Verse. “Young guy that just won Defensive Rookie the Year that talk a lot, but back it up,” said the Super Bowl LVI champion. “So as long as he continues to work hard, continue to do what he (does), continue to make sure he (gets) himself better, not allow himself to be comfortable, sky’s the limit for him.”

What does this all mean for the Seattle Seahawks, who have struggled to solve the Rams ever since Sean McVay took over as head coach in 2017. Including a playoff loss in 2020 (the last time the ‘Hawks won the NFC West), Seattle owns a 6-11 record in this divisional rivalry.

It’s also worth noting that since 2021, the Seahawks are 0-5 vs. the Rams when Matthew Stafford is McVay's starting quarterback. Combine that with Donald’s assessment of his former team and it doesn’t add up to a lot of promise for Mike Macdonald’s club this upcoming season when it comes to dethroning the Rams as NFC West champions.

More Seahawks on SI stories

Leonard Williams names something Seahawks have most NFL teams don’t

Mike Macdonald reveals the Seahawks’ new pecking order at wide receiver

What Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald said about Grey Zabel’s progress

Analyst says ‘everyone wins’ in the Seahawks-Raiders Geno Smith trade

Published
Russell Baxter
RUSSELL BAXTER

Russell S. Baxter has been writing and researching the game of football for more than 40 years, and on numerous platforms. That includes television, as he spent more than two decades at ESPN, and was part of shows that garnered five Emmy Awards. He also spent the 2015 NFL season with Thursday Night Football on CBS/NFLN.