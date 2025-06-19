Former Seahawks super-rival predicts bad news for Seattle in 2025
Recently, one of the league’s greatest defensive forces had much to say about the franchise that he won a Super Bowl title with in 2021. Former Rams’ 10-time Pro Bowler and eight-time All-Pro Aaron Donald was asked what he expects from the club he spent 10 seasons with in regards to this upcoming season? The team won the NFC West in 2024, handled the Vikings in the wild card playoffs, then put a scare into their eventual Super Bowl LIX champion Eagles in the divisional round.
“A better year,” said the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year (via Brian Jones of On3). “Obviously, the offense is going to be stand-packed. Still got a lot of veteran guys, a lot of good players. But when it pertained to the defense, had a young defense that pressed a lot of people. Now they’re coming back for a second year together. They got that experience with each other.
“I know they’re going to be that much better with each other,” added Donald. “The more you play with the team, play with guys, the more comfortable you feel. You understand. How to play off guys, and do things like that. So, I’m hoping that it’s going to be a better year than what it was last year, and it was a pretty good year. So, I’m just going to be, as a fan in the stands, or on the couch watching, cheering them on. That’s it. But sky’s the limit for them guys.”
Donald also has high expectations when it comes to Jared Verse. “Young guy that just won Defensive Rookie the Year that talk a lot, but back it up,” said the Super Bowl LVI champion. “So as long as he continues to work hard, continue to do what he (does), continue to make sure he (gets) himself better, not allow himself to be comfortable, sky’s the limit for him.”
What does this all mean for the Seattle Seahawks, who have struggled to solve the Rams ever since Sean McVay took over as head coach in 2017. Including a playoff loss in 2020 (the last time the ‘Hawks won the NFC West), Seattle owns a 6-11 record in this divisional rivalry.
It’s also worth noting that since 2021, the Seahawks are 0-5 vs. the Rams when Matthew Stafford is McVay's starting quarterback. Combine that with Donald’s assessment of his former team and it doesn’t add up to a lot of promise for Mike Macdonald’s club this upcoming season when it comes to dethroning the Rams as NFC West champions.
