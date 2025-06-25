Seahawks reunite with former Pro Bowl cornerback
The Seattle Seahawks are bringing back a former Pro Bowler from their 2017 draft class to help bolster the team's cornerback depth after head coach Mike Macdonald said he wanted more competition at that position this offseason.
Former third-round pick Shaquill Griffin has signed a one-year, $3 million deal with a maximum value of $4 million, per Exclusive Sports Group, Griffin's agency. Griffin originally played with the Seahawks from 2017-20, playing in 57 total games with 53 starts. He made the Pro Bowl in 2019, his penultimate season in Seattle, before earning a lucrative contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Griffin's Pro Bowl season wasn't even his best campaign, totaling 65 tackles, 13 pass deflections, two tackles for loss and zero interceptions. The following year, despite playing in just 12 games, Griffin finished with 63 tackles, 12 pass deflections, three interceptions and two tackles for loss.
Jacksonville awarded Griffin a three-year, $44.5 million contract in 2021, but he played just 19 games for the team over two seasons, never returning to the top level of play he achieved during his days in Seattle. He's been on three other teams since, most recently playing in 17 games for the Minnesota Vikings last season. Griffin totaled 41 tackles, six pass deflections and two interceptions last season.
The Seahawks aren't lacking cornerbacks at the top end of the depth chart, but additional depth options were needed. Riq Woolen, Devon Witherspoon and Josh Jobe make up the projected starters, and there wasn't much experience after that. Even if Griffin is the fourth or fifth option, it's a team-friendly deal on paper that is minimal risk for Seattle.
At this point, it's hard to tell how prosperous 2024 fifth-round pick Nehemiah Pritchett's career will be, which is why some insurance will be good on the back-end of the defense. If injuries mount, Macdonald clearly wants some reliable options behind the top trio.
Griffin isn't exactly a premium option, but he does add experience to the group with 82 career starts over eight seasons. He's also still just 29 years old and could add some value in a situational or backup role.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba reminds Cooper Kupp of dynamic former teammate
Former Seahawks super-rival predicts bad news for Seattle in 2025
Sam Darnold answers for Vikings’ poor finish in 2024 NFL playoffs
NFL insider urges Seahawks to trade for disgruntled Bengals star