ESPN projects Seahawks use DK Metcalf pick to land No. 1 ranked center prospect
The Seattle Seahawks made a flurry of major moves last month around the start of free agency. Overall, they got younger at the game's most important position, they saved a decent amount of cap space and best of all they picked up two new top-100 picks in the 2025 NFL draft.
While we believe they're better off now than they were at this time last month, whatever gains they've made will come to nothing if they don't use these newfound resources to improve their offensive line, which has kept a low lid on their offense for too many years and might be the worst unit in the league going into the draft.
In a two-round mock draft from Field Yates at ESPN, the Seahawks use the pick they got from the Pittsburgh Steelers in the DK Metcalf trade (No. 52 overall) to plug a big hole in the middle of their offensive line - he has them taking Georgia's Jared Wilson, the number one center in this class.
"Wilson is probably the best pure center in this entire class. If Seattle skips the offensive line in Round 1 -- as I had it doing here -- Wilson has the elite footwork and movement skills to be a good Day 2 pick and early contributor."
One big selling point for Wilson (6-foot-3, 310 pounds) is his athleticism, which he showed off at the NFL Combine - posting a 4.84 forty, a 32" vertical and a 112" broad jump. Wilson also comes with relatively large hands, if not long arms for a pro.
What matters is that Wilson will cut down on interior pressure, which was a back-breaking dynamic for Seattle's passing game last year. For what it's worth Pro Football Focus gave Wilson a solid 79.6 overall grade in 2024, boosted by an 84.9 pass blocking grade that ranked him just outside the top 10 at his position in the nation.
If the Seahawks do draft Wilson he'd obviously project as their starting center, which could mean a move for Olu Oluwatimi - possibly to fill the void at left guard left behind by Laken Tomlinson, who joined the Houston Texans in free agency. Wilson also has some experience playing both guard spots, which could come in handy at some point.
