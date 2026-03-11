How the Seahawks' Spot in the NFC West Shifted After Day 2 of Free Agency

The Seattle Seahawks are the defending NFC West champions, but that title could be compromised for the 2026 season.

The Seahawks' division rivals have been hungry in free agency, looking out for upgrades across the board. Here's a look at what each of the division rivals has done compared to the Seahawks.

Arizona Cardinals

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier against the Arizona Cardinals. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Cardinals still project to be the worst team in the division, but they have added talent across the board. On offense, they made a notable signing with running back Tyler Allgeier, who spent his first four seasons with the Atlanta Falcons. Allgeier could have been a target for the Seahawks, but he ends up joining their division rival instead.

On top of that, they inked a deal with one of the best offensive linemen on the open market in Isaac Seumalo, who was with the Pittsburgh Steelers last season.

Defensively, the Cardinals added Roy Lopez, who signed a two-year, $11.5 million deal.

Overall, the Cardinals still project to be the worst team in the NFC West, but they are building the roots for the first season of the Mike LaFleur era. Their new head coach should have some weapons to work with as he incorporates his program.

Los Angeles Rams

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie warms up prior to the game against the Houston Texans. | Amy Kontras-Imagn Images

The Rams are expected to be very hungry after losing in the NFC Championship to the Seahawks back in January. Their free agency reflects that as they have been aggressive in the secondary.

The Rams traded a bevy of picks to the Kansas City Chiefs to acquire cornerback Trent McDuffie, who is now the highest-paid player at his position in NFL history after agreeing to a four-year, $124 million contract extension. The Rams weren't done there as they added McDuffie's Chiefs teammate in Jaylen Watson. He was brought on board for a $51 million deal over three years.

The Rams already boasted a complete team last season, but they came up just short, facing off against a Seahawks offense that gave the Rams fits. Now the Rams have shored up their biggest weakness, and they will come into the upcoming season as one of the top favorites to take down the Seahawks.

San Francisco 49ers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans reacts to a touchdown. | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The Niners will also be targeting the Seahawks going into the season, after losing to them in the divisional round. The Niners made one of the biggest splashes in free agency so far, signing Tampa Bay Buccaneers legend Mike Evans to a three-year contract. That should give the Niners a boost in their wide receiver core if the future Hall of Famer is healthy.

The Niners also added former New England Patriots offensive lineman Vederian Lowe, and there's a chance that he ends up replacing Trent Williams, who has been rumored to be leaving the team this offseason.

There's still a lot of work for the Niners to do, but they are going into the season as a top challenger to the Seahawks.

Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Rashid Shaheed against the New England Patriots. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Seahawks have still not added any outside free agents in the legal tampering period. But that shouldn't be an issue for the defending Super Bowl champions.

The Seahawks have re-signed cornerback Josh Jobe and wide receiver Rashid Shaheed while losing running back Kenneth Walker III to the Kansas City Chiefs, safety Coby Bryant to the Chicago Bears and cornerback Riq Woolen to the Philadelphia Eagles.

General manager John Schneider made it his mission to bring back as many players from the Super Bowl roster as possible, but there is a good chance the team isn't done in free agency. Once the legal tampering period is over, look for the Seahawks to seek a veteran running back that could possibly take over for Walker and keep Seattle in pole position to win the NFC West next season.

