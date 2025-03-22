ESPN analyst shreds Seahawks for offseason moves: 'I don't see the vision'
A few folks recognize that the Seattle Seahawks got younger, cheaper and better at quarterback going from Geno Smith to Sam Darnold. Others are stuck on Darnold's past and think Geno is and was a better option for Seattle going into 2025.
Perhaps the greatest critic of the Seahawks' big decision at quarterback - as well as their moves in general to begin the offseason - has been Ben Solak at ESPN. When asked to name a team that took a step back in free agency, Solak was quick to name Seattle. Here's a portion of what he had to say.
ESPN on Seahawks taking a step back
"They downgraded at quarterback and also shipped impactful receiver DK Metcalf. If Sam Darnold retains his level of play from Minnesota to Seattle, the dropoff from Geno Smith to him won't be too damaging -- but it's likely Darnold won't match his 2024 output. The Seahawks have also not addressed their offensive line, electing to spend big money on aging edge rusher DeMarcus Lawrence, who is coming off a foot injury. I don't see the vision."
It's fair to ping the Seahawks for signing Lawrence, which didn't make much sense given how deep their defensive line is and how thin they are on the other side of the line of scrimmage.
Nevertheless, we strongly disagree about Darnold and Smith. We feel it's also worth pointing out that Solak made no mention of one of the biggest acquisitions the Seahawks have made.
Signing Cooper Kupp to a three-year, $45 million deal has been polarizing - but it's tough to deny he's a great fit for the offense they're going to run - and at less than half the price of DK Metcalf's new deal with Pittsburgh it's a bargain. In fact, if Kupp can stay healthy for a full season it might even be a net improvement when you consider the second-round pick.
The Seahawks also added a third-rounder in the Geno Smith deal in addition to $31 million in cap room - not a bad return for a 34-year old quarterback. Without offensive line upgrades a Wild Card exit is probably this team's ceiling, but that doesn't mean the Seahawks aren't in better position today than they were at the end of the season.
