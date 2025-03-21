DK Metcalf struggled with Seahawks reducing Tyler Lockett's role
From the moment DK Metcalf joined the Seattle Seahawks in 2019, he had a great mentor and friend to lean on in Tyler Lockett.
Lockett, who at that point was entering his fifth season in Seattle, was already well on his way to becoming a franchise icon. Not only was he an effective receiver on the field, but he was an incredibly kind and humble player who fans and teammates could rally around. As Metcalf acclimated to the NFL game, there was perhaps no better mentor for him than Lockett.
So when Lockett's role in the offense began to shrink last season, Metcalf definitely felt for his fellow wideout.
While speaking with former Seahawks running backs Marshawn Lynch and Mike Robinson on the "Get Got Pod," Metcalf detailed the emotions the duo went through during the latter half of the season.
“That was like the start of Lock coming to me like, yeah, bro, I don’t think I’ma be here next year with the way that they doing me,” Metcalf said. “I’m like, that’s my brother. Lock just came off a band last year. Like, Lock had if not 1,000 (receiving yards in 2023) it was (darn) close to it, bro.
“It’s like, I had to sit and watch my brother be told you not good enough no more. And that was basically the hard part for me because I see this man cooking on Sundays. Whenever we need a big time third down, throw it to Lock. He’s gonna catch it.”
Lockett, 32, had fewer than 25 receiving yards in each of the final eight games of the season, and his snap count steadily declined as well. The Seahawks ended up releasing him on Mar. 5, as many expected, bringing his decade-long run in the Emerald City to an end.
Less than an hour after news of Lockett's release broke, Metcalf officially requested a trade out of Seattle. He would get his wish just days later when the Seahawks traded him to the Pittsburgh Steelers in a blockbuster, and he signed a five-year, $150 million deal with his new team soon after.
The 2024 season was clearly a difficult one for both receivers, and now they're both gone. With the six years they spent together, though, they'll be friends for a very, very long time.
