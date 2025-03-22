Trade proposal sends Seahawks stud Kenneth Walker III to AFC West
Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III is coming off his worst season as a pro in 2024. The oft-injured former second-round pick played in just 11 games after battling through oblique, ankle and calf ailments in his third NFL season.
Walker totaled 573 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on just 3.7 yards per carry — a career low in all three areas. He did, however, finish with a career-high 46 catches for 299 yards. It was an up-and-down campaign for the rusher, whose production has declined every season since his rookie campaign in 2022.
But Walker hasn't had a perfect formula in front of him since joining Seattle, as the offensive line has been poor and rarely given him room to operate. That's likely contributed to his injuries, as well.
It's worth wondering what Walker would look like behind a different offensive front, and Bleacher Report writer Moe Moton included a potential Walker deal the Seahawks could make this offseason in a list of surprise trades.
Moton laid out a trade that would send Walker to the Las Vegas Raiders in return for a 2025 sixth-round pick. The Raiders have picks No. 180, 213 and 215 in the sixth round, so it would be one of those three with a varying degree of value.
"Raiders head coach Pete Carroll can call his former team and inquire about Kenneth Walker III," Moton wrote. "Seattle may be willing to move on from the 24-year-old because of his declining production and recent injuries. He's seen a drop-off in his rushing numbers since his 2022 rookie season. The 2022 second-rounder also missed four games in his first two campaigns and six outings last season."
Considering the Seahawks spent a second-round pick on Walker and he's been productive when healthy, a sixth-round pick feels like a lackluster return for Seattle. The Seahawks also already have 10 picks in the upcoming draft, which makes another sixth-rounder far less valuable.
"In Walker's absence, Zach Charbonnet has shown he can handle the majority load on the ground," Moton added. "He led the Seahawks in rushing touchdowns (eight), averaged 4.2 yards per carry and flashed his reliable hands with 42 catches for 340 yards and a touchdown in 2024."
Dealing Walker shouldn't be completely out of the question with Zach Charbonnet's effectiveness in 2024. But it has to make sense for the team, and they have to be fully out on trying to build around Walker's strengths.
New offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak's run-first approach could unlock both Walker and Charbonnet's skill sets, and having both adds a change of pace.
