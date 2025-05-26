Famous Richard Sherman pick-six a ‘pivotal moment’ for Seahawks Super Bowl squad
In Week 7 on a Monday night in the Pacific Northwest, Mike Macdonald’s club will host the reigning AFC South champions. It’s a franchise that has won eight division titles in 14 seasons dating back to 2011. The Houston Texans will be making just their third appearance in Seattle, and these clubs have met only five times previously.
The most memorable clash between the teams came in Week 4 of the 2013 season. Entering a Sunday afternoon clash with the Texans at Houston, Pete Carroll’s club was 3-0, and had defeated the Panthers (12-7), 49ers (29-3) and Jaguars (45-17) by a combined 86-27 score. They gave up just three touchdowns, totaled seven sacks, came up with 10 takeaways, and limited each of their victims to fewer than 300 total yards.
It would be a totally different story vs. the Texans, at least in the first 30 minutes. The Seahawks were down 20-3 at intermission, and had been outgained 324-88 in total yards. A defense that allowed three touchdowns in as many games had given up a pair of TDs in just two quarters.
However, Gary Kubiak’s Texans were done scoring for the day. Seattle responded with 17 straight points, sending the game into overtime thanks to a great effort by All-Pro cornerback Richard Sherman (and the subsequen PAT).
In their second possession in the extra session, Stephen Hauschka connected on a 45-yard field goal to give Carroll’s club a scintillating 23-20 win, raising their record to 4-0. Seattle finished the season 13-3, tying the franchise record for wins.
Come the playoffs, the Seahawks’ defense continued its stellar player. They knocked off the Saints and reigning NFC champion 49ers to reach Super Bowl XLVIII. Carroll’s club embarrassed the highest-scoring team in a single season in NFL history in a 43-8 conquest of Peyton Manning and the Denver Broncos—capturing the Lombardi Trophy.
Seattle’s offense, defense, and special teams all reached the end zone that day. It was a fitting performance for a team that allowed the fewest points and forced the most turnovers in the league in 2013.
