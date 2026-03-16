Seattle Seahawks Roster Barely Cracks NFL’s Top 5 After Free Agency

The Seattle Seahawks enter the 2026 NFL season as the defending champions after knocking off the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX. Seattle pulled off the feat in Mike Macdonald's second season as head coach, and Sam Darnold's first as their starting quarterback.

This is Seattle's second title, after winning Super Bowl XLVIII in 2014. They responded to that title run by getting back to the championship game the following year, although they didn't win that time.

They're hoping to pull off back-to-back titles, but it won't be easy, especially since they enter the season without the top-ranked roster. Despite the Lombardi Trophy sitting in Renton, analysts remain skeptical of the roster's depth following free agency.

That includes Bleacher Report's Moe Moton, who has Seattle's roster ranked fifth overall.

"Thanks to general manager John Schneider, the Seahawks' roster is rich in talent despite key free-agent losses," Moton wrote.

"In 2025, the Seahawks finished with the No. 3-scoring offense and the stingiest scoring defense. Sam Darnold proved he's more than a one-year wonder. Wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba won Offensive Player of the Year. Running back Kenneth Walker III won Super Bowl LX MVP."

Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike MacDonald interacts with fans during the Super Bowl LX World Champions parade. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Seattle Seahawks roster not getting championship respect

After winning it all, some might expect the Seahawks to be ranked slightly higher than No. 5. Moton addresses that as well, saying several key losses drop them slightly entering the 2026 season.

"The Seahawks lost Walker, safety Coby Bryant, cornerback Riq Woolen and edge-rusher Boye Mafe in free agency," Moton wrote.

"Walker's departure leaves a void in the backfield, as Zach Charbonnet recovers from a torn ACL he suffered in January. Last season, Bryant was a primary starter, and Woolen played 78 percent of the defensive snaps. If DeMarcus Lawrence retires, losing Mafe would hurt a little more on the edge."

Seattle has two NFC teams ahead of them, with the Philadelphia Eagles at fourth overall and the Los Angeles Rams first. Two AFC teams are in between them, with the Buffalo Bills third and the Denver Broncos second.

It's also interesting to note that even with two huge wins against the Rams, they're still being given more credit than Seattle. The Seahawks knocked off the Rams in Week 16 to help secure the NFC West title and the No. 1 seed. They then beat them in the NFC Championship Game, but remain the underdog. That's just how they like it, however.

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