CBS NFL analyst nails the key difference between Sam Darnold and Geno Smith
When the Seattle Seahawks decided to trade Geno Smith and pursue Sam Darnold as their new starter, much of the NFL world seemed stunned by the decision. Smith had led Seattle to three straight winning seasons. Meanwhile, Darnold was coming off two badgames to end the 2024 season, which had been going marvelously for him otherwise.
Since then fans and analysts have wondered if the Seahawks are getting an upgrade, a downgrade, or if this is just a lateral move. The truth is at this point we just don't know. However, the biggest reason to replace Smith was Darnold (not counting the seven-year age difference) is that Darnold demonstrated a significantly higher ceiling last year than Smith did.
Chris Trapasso at CBS Sports gets it. Here's how he described the key difference between Seattle's former and current QB1s.
CBS on Sam Darnold-Geno Smith debate
"As we saw in the extremely costly regular-season finale loss, and the subsequent wild-card defeat against the Rams, Darnold can implode. He also can also produce majestic highs, probably more so than the steadier Smith, whom Darnold has replaced in Seattle..."
Darnold is not going to be on his A-game every week - no quarterback is - especially when facing playoff-caliber defenses.
That said, far too much is being made out of Darnold's last two starts and now nearly enough of the 16 good games he put in before that, including an extremely impressive clutch performance in a comeback in against a Seahawks defense that was playing at a really high level going into that matchup.
Smith is undeniably impessive when he is on his own best behavior - the brilliant 2023 game against Dallas comes to mind, for one. However, those peaks are not seen often enough to go based on those great performances.
By comparison, Darnold hit his high notes at a higher rate than Smith, which is what really matters. Hopefully Seattle's offensive line won't be so awful that it won't even matter.
