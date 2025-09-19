Fantasy Football: Seattle Seahawks' defense is suffocating wide receivers
So far the Seattle Seahawks have played two tough and talented teams on their schedule. They couldn't quite close the deal against the San Francisco 49ers, but they were dominant against the Pittsburgh Steelers for most of that matchup and came out with a win. What they're doing best of all is shutting down other teams defensively, especially opposing wide receivers.
According to the latest fantasy football data at ESPN, the Seahawks have allowed fewer points to wide receivers than any other team in the NFL going into Week 3. Needless to say, that's bad news for the visiting New Orleans Saints and their receiver corps.
ESPN on Seahawks vs. WRs
"With two weeks in the books, the Seahawks have allowed the fewest fantasy points to receivers, including the second fewest to the perimeter. Chris Olave, Rashid Shaheed and the rest of the New Orleans wide receiver room should be downgraded against Riq Woolen, Devon Witherspoon (if he returns from injury) and Josh Jobe."
Jobe has been the surprise star on the back end of Seattle's defense so far, allowing a passer rating of zero through two games. Witherspoon sat out against the Steelers and Woolen has been a shadow of himself thus far.
The Seahawks secondary may be shorthanded again on Sunday against the Saints. While it won't help, it also probably won't make huge difference. The real reason why Seattle is allowing such little production to wide receivers is their ridiculous pressure rate, which is just under 50%.
The Seahawks are also getting all that pressure without having to send extra pass rushers, heading into this week with the second-lowest blitz rate in the league.
While it's going to be really hard to sustain a pressure rate that high for the entire season, we should probably expect more of the same this week. PFF has the 49ers ranked second in pass blocking and the Steelers 18th. The Saints come into Week 3 ranked 16th in PFF's pass-blocking grades.