Seahawks find "reliable" replacement for Riq Woolen in 2026 mock draft

Leading up to the NFL trade deadline, Seahawks cornerback Riq Woolen's name was liberally tossed around in trade rumors. Adding fuel to the fire was this from an ESPN report just days before the deadline:

“They’ve been wanting to move him for a while,” one executive said. “He doesn’t fit what [Mike Macdonald] wants to do.” Anonymous NFL exec on October 28

Ultimately Riq didn't end up getting moved, but the prospect of the Seahawks losing him in free agency this offseason - even if they want to keep him - is a real one. He may simply wind up proving too costly for a team that has a number of other core players eligible for contract extensions.

Which is why you're seeing CB pop up as a popular choice for Seattle in many of the mock drafts we're starting to see.

In his latest offering for CBS, Ryan Wilson has the Seahawks selecting Arkansas CB Julian Neal with the 28th pick.

After playing sparingly at Fresno State his first three seasons, Neal broke out as a starter for the Bulldogs in 2024. He then transferred to Arkansas for his final season and was even better, racking up 55 tackles, two interceptions and10 passes defensed.

Here's what Wilson had to say about Neal:

Neal is a long-striding, physical corner who excels in vertical coverage, using his height and makeup speed to consistently stay in phase and be in position for pass-breakup opportunities downfield. He's comfortable in both man and zone schemes, is a red zone asset due to his size and physicality, and his willingness to come downhill and tackle like a safety makes him a reliable run defender. Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports

Sounds like a Mike Macdonald defensive back, doesn't he?

Wollen has played much better since the trade deadline, alternating with Josh Jobe depending on the matchup. His improved production has led to speculation that he may be playing himself back into Seattle's good graces, but it's also likely increased his free agent price tag.

Nov 30, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks cornerback Riq Woolen (27) looks on during the second half against the Minnesota Vikings at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Jobe is also set to become a free agent after this season, leaving Devon Witherspoon and Nehemiah Pritchett as the only other CB's under contract beyond this season.

Many draft analysts peg the 2026 class as a mediocre one overall, but value and fit can always be found each year. Heading into next year's draft CB may very well be a need for Seattle, and a player like Neal could be just what Macdonald is looking for.

