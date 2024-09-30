Does National Media Believe Seattle Seahawks Can Beat Detroit Lions?
The Seattle Seahawks hope to remain perfect on the season as they visit the Detroit Lions on Ford Field in Week 4's Monday Night Football matchup.
The Seahawks have won six straight against Detroit, most recently pulling out a 37-31 win in overtime against the Lions last season after two touchdowns from both Kenneth Walker III and Tyler Lockett.
However, CBS Sports writer Pete Prisco doesn't believe the same outcome will happen this time.
"This is a big proving game for the Seahawks. They are 3-0, but the schedule hasn't been tough. This game will be. The Lions have played well on defense, which will make this a challenge for Geno Smith. The Lions offense, which hasn't been great, will get going here. Lions take it," Prisco writes.
The Seahawks won't have it easy against the Lions, who are coming off a 20-13 win against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 3.
The Lions are one of the league's best teams thanks to a high-flying offense with weapons galore, including Amon-Ra St. Brown, David Montgomery, Jahmyr Gibbs and Jameson Williams, among others. The Lions have plenty of ways to win, and they should certainly provide a big challenge for the Seahawks' defense.
Seattle also has a couple of different ways to beat Detroit, which is why the game could come down to the final moments.
Ultimately, if the Seahawks leave Detroit with a win, it will be very deserved, and people will begin to take them a little more seriously as a playoff contender.