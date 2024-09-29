Kenneth Walker III's Return Gets Seattle Seahawks 'Back to Business As Usual'
Following a two-game absence, Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III will return to the field on Monday Night Football versus the Detroit Lions.
“He’s looked good [in practice],” Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald said on Saturday. “He’s ready to go.”
Walker had a slow start in Seattle’s season opener versus the Denver Broncos, rushing for just 19 yards in the first half. The Seahawks trailed by four at the break. He exploded for 84 yards and a touchdown in the second half, helping Seattle build a two-score lead — eventually winning the game by six.
After the game, Macdonald said the mentality was to feed Walker and “let him do his thing.” With Ryan Grubb coordinating his first NFL game, it was a strong indicator he would continue to be able to make effective in-game adjustments.
“That’s how we’re going to have to operate. If we’re going to be successful, teams are going to take things away, and you need to be able to move and shake in game to be able to move the ball on the ground,” Macdonald said at the time.
Secondary running back Zach Charbonnet has been up and down in Walker’s stead, at least on the ground. Charbonnet is excellent in pass protection and as a receiving threat but has been inconsistent as Seattle’s lone rusher.
After rushing for just 38 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries in Week 2, Charbonnet had a bounce-back performance against the Miami Dolphins last week (18 carries, 91 yards and two touchdowns).
But the Seahawks’ rushing attack churns the most yards when both backs are healthy. Walker presents the big-play threat that teams are forced to respect, and Charbonnet is a bruiser who has surprising open-field speed and elusiveness.
“It’s kind of the duo that you’ve had all offseason and how you’ve envisioned our offense operating and then if one guy goes down, then guys like Kenny McIntosh step up and can take those roles,” Macdonald said. “But we’re kind of back to business as usual that we’ve had before the last couple of weeks.”
Seattle will need consistent offense at least as much as it has in the past two matchups with the Lions. The Seahawks have won six straight against Detroit dating back to 2015, and an average of 80 combined points have been scored in the last three matchups. If another shootout commences, Seattle will need all its weapons at its disposal.
Defensively, the Seahawks will be limited. Three starters and another big contributor will be sidelined. Defensive linemen Leonard Williams and Byron Murphy II are out after sustaining injuries against Miami, and Seattle will also be without edge rushers Boye Mafe and Uchenna Nwosu (who has not played this season).
Mafe was tied for fifth in the league in total pressures entering Week 4 and has generated pressure on 21 percent of his pass-rush snaps this season. Look for Derick Hall and Dre’Mont Jones to start on the edges for the Seahawks.
If the defense takes a step back, the offense will need to pick up the slack. Quarterback Geno Smith has been excellent as Seattle’s starter against the Lions, and he may need to have another monstrous game to leave Ford Field with a win.
Walker has a combined 72 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries against the Lions in two career games. Now-retired running back Rashaad Penny led Seattle in rushing against Detroit in 2022 — Walker’s rookie season — with 17 carries for 151 yards and two touchdowns. The blueprint is there.
Walker’s return alone is a boost for the Seahawks, but the real gain is the return of Seattle’s two-headed rushing attack with him and Charbonnet. The offense needs every advantage it can get if it wants to move to 4-0 on Monday night.