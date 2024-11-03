Former Seahawks DT Sounds Off On Defensive Issues
The Seattle Seahawks hired Mike Macdonald as their new head coach in order to fix last season's miserable defense, and while there's definitely been some improvement, there's still a long way to go.
The one issue everyone seems to hone in on, and understandably so, is the run defense, which hasn't improved much after struggling all of last season. Through Week 8, Seattle ranks 29th against the run, allowing 148.4 yards per game. However, that's far from the only issue on defense, with others including a lackluster pass rush and poor performance on third downs.
To former Seahawks defensive tackle Brandon Mebane, these issues and more stem from one thing: a lack of adjustments.
"On third down what I'm having an issue with is the alignment once again," Mebane said on his The Reset podcast. "When the defensive ends are lined up too wide and you're running a game you're actually blocking yourself. When you're playing against a quarterback like Josh Allen or Matt Stafford they're getting the ball out quick ... Third and six, third and seven, do not line up wide like it's wide-9, but it's no tight ends out there ... you can trade for a Pro Bowler, an All-Pro, or whatever you think the person is. It all comes down to alignment. That's it. It just comes down to alignment and understanding how this other team is attacking you. They're all attacking the Seahawks the same way, man."
Certainly some harsh criticism for Mebane, who played for the Seahawks from 2007-2015. Macdonald is one of the most highly-regarded defensive coaches in the league, so to see his defense struggling like this early on is somewhat disappointing.
However, remember that Macdonald is not just a first-year head coach, but the youngest coach in the league at just 37. He'll continue to grow as a coach, and this up-and-down start may end up being a distant memory.
