Seahawks Activate RT George Fant, Elevate 2 Players From Practice Squad
Right tackle George Fant is set to return for the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday in their Week 9 game against the Los Angeles Rams after being activated from injured reserve, the team announced.
Nose tackle Cameron Young, who began the season on the physically unable to perform list with a knee injury, was placed on injured reserve to make room on the 53-man roster. Young returned to practice in early October for the first time since the 2023 season. He will now be unavailable for at least the next four games.
Additionally, cornerback Josh Jobe and wide receiver Cody White were elevated from the practice squad for Sunday's game. Jobe has played in each of the last two games for the Seahawks and has seen significant time on the field with Riq Woolen and Tre Brown sidelined due to injury. He recorded his first career interception in the 31-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 8, and is now competing with Brown for a starting role.
White, however, has not appeared in an NFL regular season game since 2022 while playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers. He had four catches for 74 yards in three preseason appearances this year. White's elevation is a direct result of DK Metcalf being sidelined for a second straight game.
Fant will play in his second game of the season after injuring his knee in the team's season opener. He was signed to be the backup to Abraham Lucas, who also hasn't played this season. Seattle has since had Stone Forsythe (five starts) and Michael Jerrell (two starts) filling in at right tackle in the meantime.
Fant's activation indicates he will be starting for the Seahawks on Sunday, but it hasn't been explicitly stated by the team or coaching staff. They could opt to have Fant backup Jerrell, a rookie sixth-round pick.
Either way, after a long stint of having slim options on the right side of their offensive line, the Seahawks are getting healthier at that spot with Lucas also returning to practice on Oct. 23.
More Seahawks News
O-Line Continuity Remains Issue For Ryan Grubb, Seahawks
Seahawks Run Defense Needs Confidence Booster vs. Rams