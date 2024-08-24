Game Predictions: Seattle Seahawks Preseason Week 3 vs. Cleveland Browns
The Seattle Seahawks were unable to get off to a 2-0 start to the preseason last week, falling 16-15 to the Tennessee Titans. Entering Week 3, however, Seattle has a chance to close out its exhibition schedule with a victory versus the Cleveland Browns on Saturday, Aug. 24.
More starters will be on the field for both teams, including Seahawks starting quarterback Geno Smith. Head coach Mike Macdonald said we will see “a lot of starters” on the field to begin the game, but the duration of their playtime will probably be succinct.
This is the last chance for roster bubble players to make their case for a 53-man roster spot. It’s also a chance for the starting units to begin ramping up for the regular season.
What are some things to watch out for in Seattle’s third preseason game? What scenarios are more likely than others? Who will stand out for the Seahawks in hopes of raising their stock within the building? Our writing staff has a few predictions and players to watch for Seattle’s game versus the Browns, which kicks off at 7 p.m. PDT.
Predictions for Preseason Week 2
With Smith making his first preseason appearance, I wouldn’t be surprised to see some rust at the beginning of the game. Not that Smith himself will be rusty — but the first-team offense may need a drive to get back into the flow of game action. It’s also no secret how talented the Browns’ starting defense is, and Cleveland’s defensive front could give Seattle’s offensive line troubles early. I think the Seahawks’ first offensive drive picks up one first down but stalls and is devoid of points. The second, however, assuming Smith plays more than one possession, ends with double-digit plays run and a touchdown rush by Kenneth Walker III — displaying a version of the offense that much more closely resembles what we’ll expect to see in the preseason.
Defensively, with most or all of the starters in early, Seattle should pick up where it left off at the beginning of its first preseason game. With most of the Seahawks starters in the game for the first two possessions against the Los Angeles Chargers, Seattle gave up seven yards on six plays. The Browns offense still has four first and second-teamers on the physically unable to perform list, and Macdonald will likely be dialing up some plays that are more representative of what the defense looks like in the regular season. Sam Howell plays well in relief of Smith, and the Seahawks hold on for the win. – Connor Benintendi
Connor’s Pick to Click: Seahawks edge rushers
Call me lazy, but Seattle’s entire edge-rushing room has a chance to feast in this one — the starters especially. Cleveland is without both its projected starting tackles Jedrick Wills Jr. and Jack Conklin (both on the PUP list), which means its backups will have to face the Seahawks’ first teamers to begin the game. Then, when Derick Hall comes in the game later, he should continue to dominate as he has all preseason. If he plays, Browns starting quarterback Deshaun Watson could be in trouble early versus the Seahawks.
Connor’s Score Prediction: Seahawks 23, Browns 20
There's no such thing as a preseason game that matters in the standings, but in terms of actual importance, Saturday's final dress rehearsal has the necessary ingredients to actually present some compelling football - at least for part of the first half - with both the Seahawks and Browns expected to play the majority of their starters. Seattle will get to see how Smith handles his first live game reps running Ryan Grubb's offense and could have most of his weaponry at his disposal for a drive or two, providing a small glimpse of what to expect when Week 1 rolls around. While there could be some rust to shake off, especially against a talented front seven that will challenge an offensive line not close to at full strength yet, the starting offense will look to make fans happy in the home opener and Smith will connect with Jake Bobo for a touchdown on his lone series before checking out for a ball cap.
This will also be a decent litmus test for Macdonald's defense, which also should have most of Seattle's starters on the field for at least one series, though the absence of multiple starters up front for Cleveland will diminish the level of competition a bit. Depending on whether or not Deshaun Watson plays, this would be the first real test against a starting caliber quarterback for Devon Witherspoon and company, and the Browns have enough studs at the skill positions to create some problems early. Holding Cleveland to an early field goal and forcing a three-and-out on the second series, a strong outing by the starters won't be wasted this time around with home field advantage helping Sam Howell and the backup defense maintain an early lead for a lower scoring exhibition victory.
Corbin's Pick to Click: Jamie Sheriff
Starters will play in this game for the Seahawks, but it's still the preseason and the majority of the snaps will be given to second and third stringers battling for roster spots. After trading Darrell Taylor to Chicago on Friday, Sheriff could potentially see some snaps in the first half of this contest and will certainly get extended run in the final two quarters. Coming off two impressive outings where he produced seven pressures, he's going to lock up the Browns backup quarterbacks with a sack and two quarterback hits to likely propel himself to a practice squad spot at worst.
Corbin's Score Prediction: Seahawks 16, Browns 13