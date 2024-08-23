Which Remaining Free Agents Make Sense For Seattle Seahawks After Darrell Taylor Trade?
Making a deal for the second straight day, the Seattle Seahawks swung a trade with the Chicago Bears on Friday, sending edge rusher Darrell Taylor to Chicago in exchange for a 2025 sixth-rounder. That freed up a roster spot and put an extra pick in John Schneider's pocket for the future.
What can the Seahawks do with that extra roster spot? It certainly could mean the Seahawks feel good about a fringe roster player stepping into a larger role. Jamie Sherriff has impressed in two preseason games thus far, leading the team with seven pressures. Perhaps the coaching staff has seen enough to at least stash him on the practice squad to await a call-up if Seattle needs extra juice in the pass rush.
With Taylor being owed around $3 million in 2024, that is some extra cash Seattle could spend elsewhere. According to OvertheCap, that gives Seattle roughly $11 million in cap space. Even as we approach late August, there are still some free agents on the market that could provide some substance to the team. To be clear, the Seahawks do not have to sign someone on the market and only need to do so if they feel it would benefit the team.
Who should the Seahawks look at to fill Taylor's vacant roster spot? Here are four players from varying position groups who could be worth consideration:
Yannick Ngakoue, DE
How about signing a former Bear after trading Taylor to the Bears? Ngakoue and the Seahawks have flirted before. The D.C. native has struggled to recreate his Pro Bowl season of 2017 in Jacksonville. However, he did put together a 10 sack season for the Raiders in 2021. He played sparingly for the Bears last season, mounting four sacks and six tackles for loss in a limited role in 13 games for Chicago. Despite his limited role and missing four games, he still finished fourth on the team with 34 pressures. That is seven more than Taylor had last season.
The Maryland product offers a stockier frame than Taylor, so it wouldn't be a direct replacement in regards to skillset. But Ngakoue is an established veteran with multiple double-digit sack seasons under his belt. Seattle would not need him to come in and be a leader or be relied upon to put up big time production. He would provide solid veteran depth and mix in with Seattle's already solid collection of veteran and young pass rushers.
Tyus Bowser, OLB
Perhaps Mike Macdonald wants to bring someone in he is familar with. Bowser was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in the second round in 2017. The Houston product played in Baltimore for six-plus seasons. After missing the 2023 season while being on the reserve/non-football injury list due to a knee injury, he was cut in March 2024.
Mike Macdonald was Bowser's position coach in 2018 through 2022. Bowser put together a seven sack season in 2021, but never quite lived up to his top-50 pick billing. Whether or not Bowser would be willing to sign with Macdonald and the Seahawks is a mystery, given the breakup with Baltimore was an ugly one. Bowser filed a grievance against the team after he claimed he wasn't paid for the 2023 season that he spent on the reserve/non-football injury list.
If that's water under the bridge, he offers more of the same physical specifications Taylor had rather than Ngakoue.
D.J. Humphries, OT
If the Seahawks don't want to go the EDGE defender route with the newfound roster space, there is trouble brewing along the offensive line. Right tackle Abe Lucas is looking like a real candidate to start the season on the reserve/PUP list, where he must sit out the first four games. Seattle made the shrewd move to sign George Fant as a backup plan. He is operating as the starting right tackle at the moment.
Humphries has been a left tackle most of his NFL career. However, he played right tackle for the Cardinals as a rookie in 2016. He could be brought in as another depth option at both tackle spots. The catch is, Humphries tore his ACL on New Year's Eve and still has a battle ahead of him to be healthy for the regular season.
Humphries earned a Pro Bowl nod in 2021 with Arizona. He has battled several injuries over his career but when he's healthy, he's been a steady presence at tackle. If Seattle feels unsure about Lucas' prognosis or the overall depth at either tackle spot, Humphries as a hedge certainly couldn't hurt.
C.J. Uzomah, TE
The Seahawks have had a turbulent few weeks at tight end. Pharaoh Brown went down with a foot injury and there is no set timeline for his return as of now. Noah Fant has been banged up a bit in camp as well. Tight end all of a sudden is a position of concern.
The Eagles just cut C.J. Uzomah in a surprise move. Uzomah has never been a prolific pass catcher at tight end but his physical presence is tantalizing. At 6-6, 262 pounds, he is an imposing figure. He also earned good marks for his run blocking last year with the Jets, with a 74.5 grade. Seattle wouldn't need him to be Travis Kelce. They just need another tight end to stabilize the depth and provide solid production blocking in the run game. The Auburn alum would fill that role nicely.