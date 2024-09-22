Game Predictions: Seattle Seahawks Week 3 vs. Miami Dolphins
It's still quite early in the season, but as the Seattle Seahawks gear up to face the Miami Dolphins for the first time since 2020 on Sunday with a 3-0 start in sight, the two franchises will take the field heading in opposite directions three weeks into the season.
Opening the Mike Macdonald era with a bang, the Seahawks have eked out two tight wins over the Broncos and Patriots, beating the latter last weekend in a 23-20 overtime thriller in Foxboro behind a strong performance from quarterback Geno Smith to take over sole possession of first place in the NFC West. Meanwhile, the Dolphins suffered their first loss of the season to the Bills, but the biggest loss didn't come on the scoreboard, as quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered his third concussion in as many years and landed on injured reserve this week, meaning he will miss at least four games.
Due to that injury, Miami will make the long flight cross country from south Florida to the Pacific Northwest with backup Skylar Thompson set to start in a hostile road environment. Seattle will have Smith running the show as always, but Macdonald's squad also has several players banged up and at minimum will be without star running back Ken Walker III and pass rusher Uchenna Nwosu, while several other players such as linebacker Jerome Baker likely won't play either.
With both teams already dealing with numerous injuries only a few weeks into the new season, our writing staff has a few predictions and players to watch in the Seahawks' Week 3 home battle against the Miami Dolphins. Who will come away with the victory?
Predictions For Week 3
On paper, the Seahawks have numerous advantages heading into this contest, starting with the obvious injury to Tagovailoa that will thrust Thompson into his third career NFL start under center. Last time Thompson started in January 2023, he completed 18 out of 45 pass attempts against the Bills, looking like anything but an NFL caliber quarterback. With his lack of experience, Macdonald should be licking his chops coming up with confusing pre and post-snap looks with hopes of coaxing multiple turnovers out of the quarterback.
Seattle will also be facing a Miami defense that has several question marks on defense, including a rebuilt defensive line that has missed departed star Christian Wilkins in the first two games and a secondary that hasn't had a 100 percent healthy Jalen Ramsey to this point. In addition, the Dolphins rank near the bottom of the league in pressure rate (15.6 percent), per Pro Football Reference, ranking 28th out of 32 teams in that category early in the season. After throwing for over 300 yards in New England, if Seattle can protect him, Geno Smith should have a good opportunity to hit on a few big plays against a team that has given up a 12.5 percent explosive play rate according to Field Vision, the sixth-worst mark in the NFL.
With that said, anyone thinking this game will be a cake walk simply because Tagovailoa isn't playing haven't paid attention to how great of a coach Mike McDaniel is. The former 49ers offensive coordinator had great success against the Seahawks over the years, particularly orchestrating a dynamic run game, and he will have speedy De'Von Achane and Jaylen Wright to lean on to take pressure off of Thompson. When the young signal caller does drop back, he will have one of the best one-two receiver punches at his disposal in Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, two burners who can win both as downfield threats and creating after the catch in the short to intermediate game.
Considering those weapons and McDaniel's scheming acumen, it would be a mistake to try to coast through this game, as the Dolphins have enough firepower on offense and veteran talent on defense to keep this game close throughout. Still, as long as the Seahawks don't come into Sunday thinking they already have this game won, they have a major advantage with Smith under center and a green quarterback in Thompson on the other side, which should eventually allow them to pull away in the second half of a classic "snow ball" game behind a trio of offensive touchdowns from DK Metcalf, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and Zach Charbonnet and a pair of defensive turnovers to improve to 3-0.
Corbin's Pick to Click: Devon Witherspoon
Statistically, Witherspoon has gotten off to a somewhat quiet start by his standards without a sack or interception in the first two games. But he's been very sharp in coverage, allowing just four catches for 22 yards on seven targets with a pass breakup as opposing quarterbacks have posted a subpar 62.8 passer rating when targeting him. Squaring off against a backup in Thompson, this has the look of a game where Macdonald will be able to unleash his defensive weapon in a myriad of ways, sprinkling in blitzes and sim pressures to send him after the quarterback out of the slot to provide opportunities for his first sack of the year. In coverage, though he will have tough challenges against Hill and Waddle, his aggressive play style should lead to several chances to make plays on the football, increasing the odds for his first turnover of the season as well.
Corbin's Prediction: Seahawks 30, Dolphins 13
Tagovailoa's absence completely changes this game. He's the fifth-highest paid quarterback in the NFL for a reason, and he's the primary distributor to wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. With Tagovailoa out, Miami's offense is undoubtedly hampered — but not neutralized. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel will be digging deep into his tricks to find ways to get his playmakers the ball even with Thompson at the controls. They're not just going to roll over.
Seattle will have to remain disciplined and not play down to the level of the Dolphins' offense. The Seahawks have an advantage, but they have to start fast and not allow Miami to chip away yardage. Offensively, the pass game may need to be as emphasized as it was in Week 2, so Geno Smith will need another stellar day. With running back Kenneth Walker III sidelined, Seattle's run game is more one dimensional led by Zach Charbonnet. The Dolphins allowed James Cook to gain 7.1 yards per carry last week, but the Seahawks' offensive line has to move the line of scrimmage.
The Seahawks reverse their struggles against backup quarterbacks, with Thompson struggling against a heavy Seattle pass rush. Dolphins running back De'Von Achane has a few good runs but mostly has little room to run. Miami doesn't score enough points to keep up with Smith and the Seahawks offense. Thompson is sack four times, throws an interception and finished with under 200 passing yards. Waddle and Hill combined for under 100 receiving yards up against cornerbacks Riq Woolen and Devon Witherspoon. Smith throws for 275 yards and two touchdowns, with Jaxon Smith-Njigba catching his first score of 2024. - Connor Benintendi
Connor's Pick to Click: Geno Smith
Smith feels like he's heating up. He looks incredibly confident in Ryan Grubb's system, and Seattle won the game against the New England Patriots almost exclusively via his right arm. Bills quarterback Josh Allen threw for just 139 yards against Miami last week, but its secondary isn't impenetrable. With the run game slow once again, Smith continues to play flawless football in this one.
Connor's Prediction: Seahawks 29, Dolphins 16