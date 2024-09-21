Seattle Seahawks Place George Fant on Injured Reserve Amid Flurry of Moves
After being downgraded from doubtful to out on Friday's injury report, the Seattle Seahawks will be without George Fant for the foreseeable future with the veteran tackle landing on injured reserve on Saturday, knocking him out of action for at least the next four games.
Signed to a two-year contract in March with starter Abraham Lucas recovering from knee surgery, Fant exited in the first quarter of Seattle's season opener with his own knee injury, hobbling off the field with the assistance of trainers. He quickly was ruled out and missed last week's road win over the Patriots, returning to practice in limited fashion this week before being ruled out on Friday.
With Lucas already on injured reserve and set to miss at least two more games before being eligible to return, Fant's absence creates significant depth concerns for the Seahawks on the offensive line. Stone Forsythe will start his second consecutive game at right tackle, while McClendon Curtis was signed off the practice squad to take Fant's roster spot and rookie Mike Jerrell will also be available after being a healthy scratch in the first two games.
In additional moves leading up to Sunday's game against Miami, Seattle promoted edge rusher Tyus Bowser and linebacker Patrick O'Connell from the practice squad.
Bowser, formerly a second-round pick out of Houston, spent his first six NFL seasons with the Ravens, playing for current Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald for the majority of that time as both a linebackers coach and defensive coordinator. He missed all of last season with a knee injury, but prior to that, he produced 152 tackles, 19.5 sacks, and 48 quarterback hits in 89 career games with Baltimore.
Due to Boye Mafe and Derick Hall both being listed as questionable to play this week on Friday's injury report with knee and hip injuries respectively and Uchenna Nwosu out for at least one more week recovering from a knee sprain, Bowser could see significant action in his first NFL regular season game in more than a calendar year. Depending on Mafe and Hall's availability, both he and veteran Trevis Gibson could see extensive snaps rotating in behind Dre'Mont Jones and whoever else starts on Sunday.
As for O'Connell, the second-year defender will serve as a backup with veteran Jerome Baker not expected to play against his former team due to a hamstring injury. He and Drake Thomas will be the two reserve options behind Tyrel Dodson and rookie Tyrice Knight, who is expected to make his first career NFL start for the Seahawks against the Dolphins.