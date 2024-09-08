Halftime Observations: Klutzy Seattle Seahawks Trail 13-9 vs. Denver Broncos
In a first two quarters choked full of comedic errors for both teams, the Seattle Seahawks surrendered four points on a pair of safeties in the end zone to fall behind 13-9 at halftime to the Denver Broncos in their season opener.
The season could not have started much worse for the Seahawks, as Geno Smith immediately got nailed for a sack on the first play from scrimmage, a sign of things to come with the offensive line functioning like a sieve for the entire first 30 minutes. On the ensuing play, Broncos defensive tackle D.J. Jones wrapped up the quarterback below his knees and the hit led to an errant throw that was intercepted by linebacker Alex Singleton deep in opposing territory.
Luckily for Smith and the offense, Seattle's defense came through with a quick stop, thwarting the Broncos on three plays and holding them to a Will Lutz field goal to limit the damage.
On their first three offensive drives, the Seahawks produced a grand total of 12 yards and didn't pick up a single first down. They found a bit of rhythm on their fourth possession with Smith hooking up with Jaxon Smith-Njigba for a pair of first down throws, settling for a 50-yard Jason Myers field goal to tie the game at three apiece late in the first quarter.
Unfortunately, Seattle botched not one, but two different possessions where it started pinned at its own one-yard line. First, after an interception by safety Julian Love on rookie quarterback Bo Nix, right guard Anthony Bradford committed an egregious hold in the end zone, which by rule results in a safety. Not even 10 minutes later, following a splendid punt that got downed at the one, running back Zach Charbonnet couldn't power out of the grasp of Zach Allen in the end zone for another safety.
Adding to the misery, undrafted rookie Dee Williams muffed a punt inside Seattle's 10-yard line after the defense forced a quick punt, leading to another Lutz field goal to extend the lead to 8-3.
Sandwiched in between those three ugly plays, the Seahawks did find the end zone for the first time in 2024, as Smith darted 34 yards for a touchdown after climbing the pocket, juking out safety P.J. Locke in the process. They missed the two-point conversion, but took their first lead of the afternoon with a 9-8 advantage, only to cough the lead back up moments later when Charbonnet was stuffed behind the goal line.
While Seattle barely got over 100 total yards in the first half offensively, coach Mike Macdonald had to be generally pleased with the overall defensive effort by his team. Denver converted only four out of 12 third down opportunities and didn't maximize on the home team's miscues. The Broncos wound up finishing with just six points in three red zone trips, including the two times where they were gifted the ball inside the Seahawks 25-yard line.
But Macdonald likely wasn't happy with how the half ended, as Nix hooked up with veteran Josh Reynolds for a 25-yard back shoulder throw on third down inside 20 seconds to play to move the Broncos into field goal range. Two plays later, Lutz tacked on a third field goal to extend the lead to four going into the break, leaving the Seahawks with plenty of adjustments to make in the locker room if they want to turn things around in the final two quarters.