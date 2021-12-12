Picks to Click: Seahawks at Texans

Back in the win column with a 30-23 victory over the 49ers last Sunday, the Seahawks are in search of their first winning streak in 2021. They'll have to handle business against a 2-10 Texans team to make it happen, travelling to Houston for the first time since their dramatic overtime win eight years ago.

Here are my five "picks to click" for Seattle in this Week 14 matchup.

RB Rashaad Penny

With Travis Homer (calf/hamstring) ruled out, Penny should see a bulk of the team's carries in tandem with Alex Collins. Though his contributions on the ground were limited against the 49ers, he's coming off one of his better all-around performances in a Seahawks uniform. These final five weeks will be crucial for the former first-round pick as he looks to make his case before heading into free agency in March. A successful—and healthy—outing against a defense allowing 4.6 yards per carry to opposing running backs would certainly help him in that department.

WR Tyler Lockett

Through the offense's ups and (many) downs, Lockett has managed to be productive. Fresh off his nomination for the Walter Payton Man of the Year award, he'll have a shot to clinch his third consecutive 1,000-yard season with an outing of 119 yards or better. I say he does, owning his matchup against the veteran cornerback duo of Desmond King and Terrance Mitchell.

TE Gerald Everett

Sure, why not? Everett is coming off the worst individual performance of his career, playing a large role in all three of the Seahawks' turnovers this past Sunday. But up until that fateful afternoon at Lumen Field, the fifth-year tight end had been playing really strong football in an otherwise dysfunctional offense. Heading into a matchup with one of the league's worst defenses versus tight ends, I suspect Everett will get back on track down in Houston.

DT Al Woods

The Texans feature one of the NFL's least efficient rushing offenses, tied-32nd with the Dolphins in yards per carry (3.3). Going up against a dreadful run blocking line and a running backs group headlined by Rex Burkhead and Royce Freeman, Woods is going to be a nightmare for Houston to defend. This should be one of the rare instances in which his final stat line is accurately reflective of his true impact on the field.

CB Sidney Jones

Facing a familiar foe from his 2020 tour of the AFC South, Jones is in line for a very favorable matchup. Brandin Cooks is questionable with a back injury, so if he's unable to suit up, the rest of Houston's receiving corps is shy of the talent to strike fear in any opposing cornerback. But even if he is active ahead of kickoff, there's no telling how close to 100 percent Cooks is and, to reiterate: those behind him fail to pose a significant threat. Since stepping back into the starting lineup for the injured Tre Brown, Jones has been playing some of his best ball. Look for him to ride that wave of momentum into this one and give rookie quarterback Davis Mills and company trouble all afternoon long.