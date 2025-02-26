Geno Smith agent, Seattle Seahawks to discuss new contract this week
Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks could be nearing an agreement on a new contract. During general manager John Schneider's media availability at the NFL Scouting Combine, he said the conversations will be ongoing this week.
Smith's future with the team has been in question since the end of the regular season, particularly because of his increased turnovers in 2024 and the team missing the playoffs for the second-straight campaign. However, Schneider and head coach Mike Macdonald seem to be committed to keeping him on the roster.
"We're going to meet with [Smith's agent] this week, and see where it goes," Schneider said, per the Seahawks' official website.
Macdonald was also asked about Smith at the combine, and whether he expects Smith to be the team's starting quarterback at the beginning of the 2025 season. "I do," Macdonald replied, per The Seattle Times reporter Bob Condotta.
Schneider said there is no timeline for an extension, considering Smith is under contract through next season. But there's an obvious obligation to also keeping the team's players satisfied.
"We expect him to be our guy, but we want to do what's right, too," Schneider said.
Smith, despite having the third-most interceptions in the league this season, also set franchise records for completions (407), attempts (578), completion percentage (70.4) and passing yards (4,320).
While some of the turnovers were bad decisions by Smith, especially in the red zone, the offensive line seldom held up long enough for him to go through his progressions. The offensive front has needed to be addressed for years, and Smith has paid the price for the team not allocating financial resources there.
If Schneider and Macdonald can fortify that part of the roster, there's a good chance Smith can bounce back in 2025. That coupled with new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak's scheme could be a successful formula for the Seahawks' offense.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Geno Smith raises questions about Seahawks future with cryptic social post
ESPN urges Seahawks to sign boom-or-bust Steelers QB - on one condition
Seahawks insider unsure if QB Geno Smith, front office agree on his value
Pete Carroll’s connection with Seattle Seahawks remains as strong as ever