NFL expert lays out 'best-case scenario' for Seahawks in 2025 NFL draft
The 2025 NFL Scouting Combine is underway and the Seattle Seahawks have plenty to figure out before the draft arrives in April. While the defense appears to be headed in the right direction, the offense is still a work in progress. The futures of quarterback Geno Smith, wide receiver DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett are up in the air.
Beyond the skill position players, the Seahawks need to solidify their offensive line. Despite having some promising young pieces, the interior of the line was underwhelming in 2024. If Seattle had been more effective up front, the team probably would have made the playoffs.
Pro Football Focus released a new feature highlighting each team's "best-case scenario" in the 2025 NFL draft. So what is the Seahawks' best-case scenario? PFF named offensive lineman Armand Membou as Seattle's ideal draft choice.
"Outside of Charles Cross, the rest of the Seahawks' offensive line left a lot to be desired in 2024," wrote PFF's Mason Cameron. "The interior was particularly ineffective, earning a bottom-five overall grade (58.5) among centers and guards, with only Connor Williams eclipsing a 65.0 PFF grade. Given Membou’s immense talent in both pass protection (85.5 grade) and the ground game (87.6), he would be an instant upgrade no matter where he lines up. But given his limited frame, Membou profiles more as a guard with the upside to play tackle after establishing his foundation at the next level."
Since the Seahawks allowed 54 sacks last season, improving pass protection should be high among the team's top priorities this offseason. Left guard Laken Tomlinson is an unrestricted free agent and Seattle can't afford to overpay veterans given their current salary cap situation.
Right guard Anthony Bradford allowed seven sacks last season but at 23 years old, he's got plenty of time to polish his game. While this group has room to improve, we wouldn't expect any drastic changes in 2025,
More Seahawks on SI stories
Geno Smith raises questions about Seahawks future with cryptic social post
ESPN urges Seahawks to sign boom-or-bust Steelers QB - on one condition
Seahawks insider unsure if QB Geno Smith, front office agree on his value
Pete Carroll’s connection with Seattle Seahawks remains as strong as ever