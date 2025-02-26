All Seahawks

NFL expert lays out 'best-case scenario' for Seahawks in 2025 NFL draft

Pro Football Focus broke down the best-case scenario for Seattle in the draft

Matt Urben

Nov 18, 2023; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers offensive lineman Armand Membou (79) at the line of scrimmage against the Florida Gators during the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
In this story:

The 2025 NFL Scouting Combine is underway and the Seattle Seahawks have plenty to figure out before the draft arrives in April. While the defense appears to be headed in the right direction, the offense is still a work in progress. The futures of quarterback Geno Smith, wide receiver DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett are up in the air.

Beyond the skill position players, the Seahawks need to solidify their offensive line. Despite having some promising young pieces, the interior of the line was underwhelming in 2024. If Seattle had been more effective up front, the team probably would have made the playoffs.

Pro Football Focus released a new feature highlighting each team's "best-case scenario" in the 2025 NFL draft. So what is the Seahawks' best-case scenario? PFF named offensive lineman Armand Membou as Seattle's ideal draft choice.

"Outside of Charles Cross, the rest of the Seahawks' offensive line left a lot to be desired in 2024," wrote PFF's Mason Cameron. "The interior was particularly ineffective, earning a bottom-five overall grade (58.5) among centers and guards, with only Connor Williams eclipsing a 65.0 PFF grade. Given Membou’s immense talent in both pass protection (85.5 grade) and the ground game (87.6), he would be an instant upgrade no matter where he lines up. But given his limited frame, Membou profiles more as a guard with the upside to play tackle after establishing his foundation at the next level."

Since the Seahawks allowed 54 sacks last season, improving pass protection should be high among the team's top priorities this offseason. Left guard Laken Tomlinson is an unrestricted free agent and Seattle can't afford to overpay veterans given their current salary cap situation.

Right guard Anthony Bradford allowed seven sacks last season but at 23 years old, he's got plenty of time to polish his game. While this group has room to improve, we wouldn't expect any drastic changes in 2025,

