First Look at Seahawks Pending 2025 Free Agents
Narrowly missing out on the playoffs for the second consecutive season, the Seattle Seahawks have already shifted their attention to the offseason with hopes of improving the roster in pursuit of a postseason spot in 2025.
At the moment, Seattle has only 59 players under contract for 2024, leaving a ton of work for general manager John Schneider, coach Mike Macdonald, and the front office to do addressing the 90-man roster between now and the start of rookie minicamp in May. With a new league year set to begin on March 12, the team will have 10 players set to become unrestricted free agents and a host of other restricted and exclusive rights free agents.
Here's a quick peek at each of the Seahawks pending free agents:
Unrestricted Free Agents
Ernest Jones, LB
Proving to be a game-changer for Macdonald's defense after coming over from the Titans in a pre-deadline trade, Jones nearly reached 100 combined tackles in 10 starts for the Seahawks, solidifying the middle of the defense and helping them improve from 30th in run defense upon his arrival to 16th by the end of the season. He also showcased his all-around skill set with a sack, interception, and forced fumble, providing more incentive for Schneider to open up the checkbook for a 25-year old linebacker who should be paid as a foundational piece for their defense moving forward.
Jarran Reed, DT
Turning 32 in December, Reed isn't a spring chicken by NFL standards, but he remains quite productive in the trenches both as a run defender and pass rusher while offering invaluable leadership in the locker room. He finished 13 among defensive tackles with 48 pressures and tied for 11th with 10 quarterback hits to go with 4.5 sacks and a forced fumble, adding bite to Seattle's interior pass rush, while also adding 18 run stops. Given that production, as long as he doesn't command too much money at his age, he should be a priority to bring back on another one or two-year pact.
Laken Tomlinson, G
Brought on board in April to provide much-needed experience for a young offensive line, Tomlinson allowed 38 pressures and six sacks in 17 starts, ranking in the top six in both of those categories. He also wasn't consistent in the run game, coming up empty on far too many second level blocks and battling issues creating push at the point of attack. The 32-year old veteran has had a good career, but considering the state of Seattle's line and his obvious decline, it's may be time to move a different direction at left guard.
Johnathan Hankins, DT
Now in the twilight years of his career, Hankins had some positive moments for the Seahawks this past season, including recording his first career interception and five tackles for loss. Utilizing him as an early down nose tackle still has value at the right price, so coming back for a second season shouldn't be ruled out, especially given the depth around him and the fact he won't have to be relied on too heavily from a snap workload perspective.
Tre Brown, CB
Brown opened the season as a starter across from Riq Woolen, but he didn't play well in the first six games before an ankle injury ultimately led to Josh Jobe stealing his job and never relinquishing it. Injuries have been a significant problem for the former Oklahoma standout and while returning on a one-year deal remains a possibility, he may desire a change of scenery at this point to help jumpstart his once promising career elsewhere.
K'Von Wallace, S
Brought in as a reliable situational third safety and core special teams player, Wallace appeared in nine games before an ankle injury landed him on injured reserve, producing 15 tackles and a missed tackle. Assuming he would return on a veteran minimum deal, with Rayshawn Jenkins' future up in the air, it's possible he could be re-signed cheap to work behind Julian Love and Coby Bryant, but the coaching staff may want to go a different direction depth-wise.
Pharaoh Brown, TE
Signed on a one-year deal with hopes of bolstering Seattle's run game, Brown turned in a mostly forgettable season, committing nearly as many penalties (five) as catches (eight) while also coughing up the football for a fumble in Week 17. Like Wallace, his low cost may open the door for a return, but the Seahawks are more likely to draft a tight end and/or sign someone else to replace him in free agency.
Artie Burns, CB
Injuries have been a persistent issue for Burns in his three seasons with the Seahawks, but when he has been healthy enough to play, he has performed at a high level, including producing two pass breakups and two pressures in just two games this year. He's come back on veteran minimum deals the past two years and it wouldn't be surprising to see it happen again with Macdonald and his staff being high on him and Brown potentially on the way out.
Trevis Gipson, LB
Acquired at the start of the season after Uchenna Nwosu went down with a knee sprain, Gipson played just 47 snaps in five games before the Seahawks stopped dressing him voluntarily. Dealing away a sixth-round pick netted one pressure and one missed tackle, so it's hard to envision the team deciding to re-sign him.
Stone Forsythe, T
Injuries opened the door for Forsythe to start five games once again in 2024, but as has been the case in his prior seasons, his performance proved to be well below starter standards. Before going on injured reserve in Week 7, he led all NFL tackles giving up 35 pressures in the first six weeks, and once he returned later in the year, rookie Mike Jerrell ended up getting the nod over him in the season finale, so it seems unlikely he will be back in the fold for a fifth season.
Players whose contract will expire and will be free to sign with any team when free agency opens on March 12.
Restricted Free Agents
Players who can be retained with a free agent tender, allowing teams flexibility to match offers from other suitors or receive draft compensation if they sign elsewhere.
Josh Jobe, CB
Joining Seattle's practice squad after being waived by Philadelphia, Jobe emerged as an unexpected standout in the secondary after replacing Brown, producing five pass breakups and an interception in coverage in 10 games. With Brown and Burns both being unrestricted free agents, the former Alabama standout seems like a good bet to return either on a restricted tender or a different contract agreed upon by both sides.
Jaelon Darden, WR/KR
Landing with the Seahawks late in the year after the release of kick returners Dee Williams and Laviska Shenault, Darden provided a bit of juice on special teams with three punt returns of 14 or more yards. It remains to be seen if he will be back, but if Seattle wants him back, it likely won't require an expensive tender to make it happen.
Exclusive Rights Free Agents
Players who simply need to be given a qualifying offer; only become free agents if team opts not to retain them.
Brady Russell, TE
A foot injury caused Russell to miss nearly half of the 2024 season, but when healthy, he has been a core special teams standout and the Seahawks occasionally used him as a fullback in short yardage situations. If Noah Fant or Brown doesn't come back next year, he could have a more prominent role on offense, but his special teams value should cement him returning for a third season.
Cody White, WR
Signed to the 53-man roster in the second half of the season, White didn't get many chances to show what he could do, but he caught two passes for 44 yards and drew a key pass interference penalty in a Week 9 loss to the Rams. Respected by the staff for his special teams ability and willingness to block along with catching the ball, it'd be a surprise if he's not back to compete for a roster spot.
Joshua Onujiogu, LB
Significant injuries have prevented Onujiogu from playing any snaps the past two seasons and while he may return for depth purposes, it's difficult to envision him being anything more than a camp body this point even if he stays healthy.
Josh Ross, LB
Formerly playing for Macdonald at Michigan, Ross contributed four special teams tackles in 10 games after Seattle claimed him off waivers from Baltimore. His familiarity with the coaching staff and scheme could make him a good candidate to return for additional linebacker depth as well as competing for playing time on kick and punt coverage units.
