Re-Sign Gerald Everett? Not So Fast—Saturated Tight End Market Presents Seahawks With Many Interesting Options

The Seahawks may very well opt to retain tight ends Gerald Everett and Will Dissly this offseason, but they don't necessarily have to. Ty Dane Gonzalez looks at the saturated free agent market ahead and which other options general manager John Schneider and company may consider.

Looking to stockpile weapons for quarterback Russell Wilson and retool a tight ends group that severely underachieved in 2020, the Seahawks took a one-year shot on free agent Gerald Everett last offseason. Given his deep, Los Angeles ties to first-time offensive coordinator Shane Waldron, the South Alabama alum saw a great opportunity to spread his wings in the Pacific Northwest.

Despite a slow start to the year—which included a two-week bout with COVID-19 and a month-long absence for Wilson—Everett ended up posting career-high numbers across the board. With a personal best 48 receptions on 63 targets, 478 yards and four touchdowns, he will re-enter free agency coming off his very best season this March.

But the market he is set to step into is a saturated one, which may complicate his search for a longer—and more lucrative—contract than the one-year, $6 million deal he inked with Seattle a year ago. It also clouds the possibility of a reunion between the two sides, as Seahawks general manager John Schneider and company are being presented with a wealth of alternatives.

Here is a look at the noteworthy names expected to be up for grabs:

PLAYER 2021 TEAM RECEPTIONS YARDS TD PFF RUN BLOCK Mike Gesicki MIA 73 780 2 46.1 Rob Gronkowski TB 64 918 7 51.4 Tyler Conklin MIN 61 593 3 54.7 Zach Ertz ARI 77 784 5 48.0 Dalton Schultz DAL 85 897 8 69.4 Jared Cook LAC 48 564 4 49.8 David Njoku CLE 36 475 4 64.1 Gerald Everett SEA 48 478 4 57.2 Evan Engram NYG 46 408 3 46.6 Mo-Alie Cox IND 24 316 4 71.2 Robert Tonyan GB 18 204 2 47.0 C.J. Uzomah CIN 62 628 6 59.0 O.J. Howard TB 16 145 1 44.7 Durham Smythe MIA 34 357 0 50.7 Will Dissly SEA 21 231 1 69.8 Hayden Hurst ATL 26 221 3 57.7 Ian Thomas CAR 18 188 0 62.6 Ricky Seals-Jones WAS 30 271 2 58.4 MyCole Pruitt TEN 14 145 3 64.5 Jimmy Graham CHI 14 167 3 57.1 Anthony Firkser TEN 34 291 3 55.1 Tyler Kroft NYJ 16 173 1 61.1 Maxx Williams ARI 16 193 1 72.0 Eric Ebron PIT 12 84 1 49.2 James O'Shaugnessy JAC 24 244 0 60.7 Jordan Akins HOU 24 214 0 45.7 Geoff Swaim TEN 31 210 3 54.2 Jacob Hollister JAC 9 55 1 52.2

While a good portion of their heavy lifting this offseason will consist of retaining their own free agents, the Seahawks also have to bolster a roster that finished at the bottom of the NFC West in 2021. OverTheCap.com currently projects them to have the fifth-most effective salary cap space in the NFL at $39.7 million, and there are several avenues they can take to grow that number substantially as well. Therefore, they don't necessarily have to settle on a reunion with Everett, nor Will Dissly, if they please.

Now, Rob Gronkowski won't be walking through the doors of the Virginia Mason Athletic Center—or perhaps any facility that Tom Brady isn't in, for that matter—this spring; and younger tight ends fresh off big seasons like Mike Gesicki, Dalton Schultz and Tyler Conklin may be priced out of Seattle's range. But kicking the tires on a former first-round draft pick like David Njoku, Hayden Hurst or O.J. Howard could be an appealing option. It may also prove to be a less expensive venture for Seattle than keeping its 2021 group intact, while still maintaining some upside.

On the topic of upside, another intriguing name for the Seahawks is the ultra-athletic Evan Engram. For the first five years of his career, Engram was relegated to catching passes from the likes of quarterbacks Daniel Jones, Mike Glennon and a severely regressed Eli Manning. Yet, despite these unfavorable circumstances, he has managed to be a top-10 tight end in receptions (262) and yardage (2,828) during that time.

One dark horse here could be Zach Ertz, who spent the second half of his 2021 season in Seattle's division as a member of the Cardinals. Almost a year ago to the date, the Seahawks reportedly checked in with the Eagles on the nine-year veteran's availability. Although this could have been a mere act of due diligence on Schneider's part—especially when trading for Ertz would have incurred a $7.7 million salary cap hit—he has been known to circle back on past interests. That said, it ultimately depends on how it all stylistically and financially fits with the rest of the team's offseason.

Notably, pass-catching is the calling card for many of this year's impending free agent tight ends, whereas run blocking is an area the majority struggles in. That should make a return by Dissly, who's been a crutch in Seattle's rushing attack, more likely than Everett. Plus, the former's significant injury history and decline in receiving production should make his price tag more than reasonable. But for those reasons, the Seahawks may also choose to look elsewhere, though comparable replacements are limited.

There is also the upcoming draft to keep in mind. While this year's class of tight ends doesn't boast an elite-level prospect, there are several names getting early-round attention in the buildup to the late April event. With six picks spanning the second, third, fourth, fifth and seventh rounds, Seattle will have plenty of opportunities to inject some youth into its ranks instead.

Not to mention, head coach Pete Carroll may be looking to expand Colby Parkinson's role in the offense as well. Parkinson has had to battle through several injuries during his first two years in the NFL and was rarely utilized in 2021, hauling in five catches on eight targets for 33 yards on 23 percent of the offense's snaps. But with his 6-foot-7, 251-pound frame and secure hands, it's possible the Seahawks have yet to scratch the surface on that front.

In summary, the Seahawks have a ton of options at tight end—almost too many to count. So while their current group has been whittled down to Parkinson and Tyler Mabry for the time being, they should have no issue building it back up however they see fit.