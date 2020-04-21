Seahawks Select Tackle in Final First-Round Mock Draft

With just four days until the actual 2020 NFL Draft kicks off virtually on ESPN and NFL Network, eight Sports Ilustrated/Maven team reporters joined forces to conduct one final first-round mock draft.

Due to time constraints, trades weren't allowed, but each reporter had the opportunity to discuss potential trades that may take place on Thursday before handing in their selection. Each person was assigned four total picks, including the picks for the team they cover.

Unable to land one of the top pass rushers available or trade down to recoup picks, the Seahawks chose to beef up at the tackle positions with pick No. 27 overall, selecting hulking 6-foot-6, 350 pound Isaiah Wilson out of Georgia.

A two-year starter for the Bulldogs, Wilson should mesh well with Seattle's scheme and fits the style of player they look for at right tackle. He's a long-armed, physical mauler who overpowers opponents as a blocker in the ground game and offers surprisingly nimble footwork in pass protection for a lineman of his stature.

As one of the youngest tackles in this year's draft, Wilson may need a bit of time before he's ready to start and needs to be coached up technique-wise. But after signing Brandon Shell in free agency, the Seahawks won't have to rush him into the lineup until he's ready and he could be a fixture on the right side of the offensive line for years to come.

