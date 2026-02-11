Seahawks GM Said Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III Tried Negotiating Deal at Parade

Super Bowl LX MVP Kenneth Walker III is set to hit free agency this offseason for the first time in his career, but it seems he’s hoping to remain with the Seahawks beyond the 2025 season.

At the trophy presentation ahead of the team’s Super Bowl parade on Wednesday, GM John Schneider was addressing the Seattle crowd when he let slip that Walker had pulled him aside in order to try to kickstart contract negotiations just before the trophy presentation.

“Ken Walker being the MVP, let’s go!” Schneider bellowed into the microphone while hyping up the crowd. “He tried negotiating with me five minutes ago, it was really weird.”

Kenneth Walker III already thinking about next season 😂



(via @fox13seattle) pic.twitter.com/Y9zjS0ekpm — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) February 11, 2026

All the while, Walker stood there smiling and shaking his head.

While the team celebrates its second championship, Walker couldn’t help but start thinking about next season. Walker has spent his entire career with the Seahawks, having been drafted by the organization in the second round in 2022. He seems to be hopeful that he’ll be back in Seattle on a new contract in ‘26, and didn’t waste any time trying to get the negotiations underway.

Spotrac projects Walker will be in line for a new contract worth around $9 million annually over four years. In 2025, he rushed 227 times for 1,027 yards and five touchdowns. He has 31 total touchdowns in 58 games with the Seahawks in his career.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated