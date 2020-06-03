SeahawkMaven
Colby Parkinson Becomes First Seahawks Rookie to Sign Contract

Corbin Smith

With the calendar flipping to June, the Seahawks have finally signed one of their 2020 draft picks.

Per the NFL transaction wire, fourth-round pick Colby Parkinson has signed his slotted four-year rookie deal. Under the term of the agreement, Spotrac estimates the tight end will earn $3.965 million over the life of the deal and carry a cap hit under $800,000 for 2020.

Unlike a normal offseason, rookies like Parkinson haven't had the urgency to rush into signing contracts due to postponed offseason activities and minicamps. With training camp less than two months away, however, there could be a flurry of rookie signings for the Seahawks in the near future.

Parkinson, who left Stanford as an early entrant for the 2020 NFL Draft, caught 87 passes for 1,117 yards and 12 touchdowns in three seasons with the Cardinal. He finished with career-highs in receptions (48) and receiving yards (589) during his final season with the program and didn't drop a single pass.

Selected with the No. 133 overall selection by the Seahawks, Parkinson will join a crowded tight end room featuring veterans Greg Olsen, Will Dissly, Jacob Hollister, and Luke Willson. Seattle also drafted Stephen Sullivan in the seventh round, though he may wind up playing receiver in the NFL.

At 6-foot-7, 251 pounds, Parkinson has room to continue growing into his frame as a potential inline Y tight end for Seattle. From the outset as a rookie, given his athleticism and soft hands, he will likely be used as a situational receiver for Russell Wilson in the red zone.

