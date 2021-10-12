Report: Seahawks Release CB Tre Flowers Upon His Request

The Seahawks and cornerback Tre Flowers have agreed to move on after the fourth-year player lost his starting job in Week 4.

After a little over three inconsistent seasons with the Seahawks, cornerback Tre Flowers will look for change of scenery. Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the former fifth-round pick was released by the team on Tuesday. He was in the final year of his rookie contract.

Flowers requested his release following his demotion from Seattle's starting lineup prior to Week 4. In the two games since, D.J. Reed has taken over Flowers' role at right cornerback while Sidney Jones has made his home on the left side. The switch, however, has failed to bear fruit so far, as the Seahawks have allowed a whopping 679 passing yards to opposing quarterbacks in that time.

Prior to his benching, Flowers surrendered 14 catches on 16 targets for 208 yards and one touchdown reception. Despite working on his ball skills this offseason, he struggled to show any signs of legitimate improvement and Seattle was forced to look elsewhere.

During the Seahawks' 30-17 loss to the Vikings in Week 3, in which they gave up 323 passing yards and three touchdowns to Kirk Cousins, Flowers could be seen arguing on the sideline with defensive backs coach DeShawn Shead. After the game, Flowers pointed to schematic issues as the cause for Seattle's dysfunction that day.

In all, Flowers started 40 games for the Seahawks, offering the most experience in their young group of cornerbacks. His best year came in 2019, when he recorded all three of his career interceptions and held opposing quarterbacks to a 93.8 passer rating.

With the move, the Seahawks now have an open spot on their 53-man roster. This could go to rookie cornerback Tre Brown, who's eligible to be activated from injured reserve, or it could open the door for a quarterback. With Russell Wilson (finger) out for the foreseeable future, Geno Smith is the only healthy passer on the roster at this time. They have Jake Luton on the practice squad and are set to host veteran Blake Bortles for a workout as well.