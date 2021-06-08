Seahawks Add Depth at Receiver, Sign Travis Toivonen

After releasing tight end Nick Guggemos on Monday, the Seahawks filled the vacant 90-man roster spot with former North Dakota receiver Travis Toivonen.

As the Seahawks embark on the final week of voluntary organized team activities, they'll be joined by a new receiver. Late Tuesday morning, the team officially announced the signing of wideout Travis Toivonen, who takes the roster spot vacated by tight end Nick Guggemos' release on Monday.

In four years at the University of North Dakota, Toivonen put up 1,719 yards and 13 touchdowns on 139 receptions. After wrapping up his collegiate career in 2019, the NFL did not come calling and he went without an opportunity for all of 2020.

That led Toivonen to the Fan-Controlled Football League, where he appeared in five games for the Zappers. In the league's 2021 regular season, he led all receivers with 204 yards and five touchdowns.

Following the conclusion of the FCFL's inaugural campaign, the 6-foot-4, 212-pound pass-catcher set his sights back on the NFL and wound up working out at Minnesota's pro day in April. Interestingly, that would be the same place Guggemos, who Toivonen has since replaced in Seattle, caught the eye of the Seahawks.

Toivonen is now the 13th receiver on Seattle's roster and the fifth rookie, joining D'Wayne Eskridge, Connor Wedington, Tamorrion Terry and Cade Johnson.