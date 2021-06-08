Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
GM ReportGame DayPodcastsNewsThe NestSI.com
Search

Seahawks Add Depth at Receiver, Sign Travis Toivonen

After releasing tight end Nick Guggemos on Monday, the Seahawks filled the vacant 90-man roster spot with former North Dakota receiver Travis Toivonen.
Author:
Publish date:

As the Seahawks embark on the final week of voluntary organized team activities, they'll be joined by a new receiver. Late Tuesday morning, the team officially announced the signing of wideout Travis Toivonen, who takes the roster spot vacated by tight end Nick Guggemos' release on Monday. 

In four years at the University of North Dakota, Toivonen put up 1,719 yards and 13 touchdowns on 139 receptions. After wrapping up his collegiate career in 2019, the NFL did not come calling and he went without an opportunity for all of 2020. 

That led Toivonen to the Fan-Controlled Football League, where he appeared in five games for the Zappers. In the league's 2021 regular season, he led all receivers with 204 yards and five touchdowns.

Following the conclusion of the FCFL's inaugural campaign, the 6-foot-4, 212-pound pass-catcher set his sights back on the NFL and wound up working out at Minnesota's pro day in April. Interestingly, that would be the same place Guggemos, who Toivonen has since replaced in Seattle, caught the eye of the Seahawks.

Toivonen is now the 13th receiver on Seattle's roster and the fifth rookie, joining D'Wayne Eskridge, Connor Wedington, Tamorrion Terry and Cade Johnson.

USATSI_11208598
Seahawks News

Seahawks Add Depth at Receiver, Sign Travis Toivonen

Bryan Mills
GM Report

Seahawks 90-Man Roster Primer: Bryan Mills

USATSI_15252111
Seahawks News

Seahawks RB Chris Carson's Top 5 Plays of 2020

Seattle Seahawks' Nick Guggemos (86) runs a drill during an NFL football rookie minicamp Friday, May 14, 2021, at the team's training facility in Renton, Wash.
Seahawks News

Seahawks Waive TE Nick Guggemos

USATSI_15307534
GM Report

Seahawks 90-Man Roster Primer: Jon Rhattigan

emmons
GM Report

Seahawks 90-Man Roster Primer: B.J. Emmons

Seattle Seahawks tight end Will Dissly (89) runs for yards after the catch as San Francisco 49ers cornerback Emmanuel Moseley (41) closes in for a tackle during the fourth quarter at CenturyLink Field.
Seahawks News

Capitalizing On Normal Offseason, Seahawks TE Will Dissly Primed For Breakthrough Season

Russell Wilson
Seahawks News

Russell Wilson, Bobby Wagner Reporting to Seahawks OTAs