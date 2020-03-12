SeahawkMaven
Seahawks Finalize 2020 Coaching Staff

Corbin Smith

Though most of the Seahawks coaching staff remains intact from last season, there will be a few differences heading into 2020 with three new hires and several current coaches receiving promotions.

As reported on Tuesday, Seattle promoted Dave Canales from quarterbacks coach to the team's passing game coordinator. He previously served as the team's receivers coach from 2010 to 2017 after leaving USC with coach Pete Carroll.

As Canales' replacement, Austin Davis will transition to quarterbacks coach just two years after hanging up his cleats. Previously serving as a backup for Russell Wilson in 2017, he spent seven seasons in the NFL and threw 13 touchdown passes in 16 career games.

Additionally, the Seahawks announced Brennan Carroll will be promoted to the team's run game coordinator after serving as an assistant offensive line coach in 2019.

In regard to new offensive additions, Sanjay Lal will take over as a senior offensive assistant after serving as the Cowboys receivers coach last season. The former Washington standout previously has held the same position for four other teams, including the Bills and Jets. Former Notre Dame defensive grad assistant Keli'i Kekuewa also joins the staff as a newcomer.

Defensively, Seattle added "nickelback specialist" to the job title for secondary coach Nick Sorensen and former first-round pick Aaron Curry will join the team as a full-time assistant after being a part-time assistant working with linebackers last season.

Re-joining the staff after spending time with the Seahawks in 2017, former NFL first-round pick Damione Lewis will serve as a defensive assistant after being an assistant athletic director at Florida International University.

Along with the bevy of coaching changes, Seattle also announced soon-to-be Hall of Fame guard Steve Hutchinson will be joining the organization's personnel department as a football consultant. He previously had been scouting offensive linemen for the team and was present at the Senior Bowl in Mobile back in January.

