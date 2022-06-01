Skip to main content

Seahawks Sign First-Round Pick Charles Cross

Securing their blind side protector through 2025, Cross negotiated his own slotted rookie deal with the Seahawks and will earn north of $20 million in fully guaranteed money over the next four years.

Midway through their organized team activities, the Seahawks officially have their top draft pick under contract.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Seattle signed left tackle Charles Cross to a four-year slotted rookie deal on Wednesday. Under terms of the deal, he will earn $21.384 million fully guaranteed with a $12.73 million signing bonus and as a first-round pick, the franchise will have the option to pick up a fifth season in 2026.

Cross, who the Seahawks selected at No. 9 overall out of Mississippi State, became the highest-drafted player without an agent and negotiated his rookie deal representing himself. Speaking with reporters on the day after being selected, he said he wanted to "better himself" and consulted with former college teammates Jeffrey Simmons and Tyre Phillips before deciding to be his own agent.

"Just getting their input and insight on it really helped me make my decision," Cross said at the time. "But I feel like I have a great team around me. My business manager, Saint Omni, has been doing a great job helping me get everything set up, help guide me through this process. So, I just wanted to shout out Saint Omni for helping me.”

Scroll to Continue

Read More

A First-Team All-SEC selection in 2021, Cross emerged as one of college football's premier pass protectors in coach Mike Leach's Air Raid offense. According to Pro Football Focus, he allowed only 2.0 sacks and 16 pressures on 719 pass blocking reps, earning an 84.7 grade. His finest performance came against national powerhouse Alabama when he didn't allow a single pressure on 66 pass blocking reps.

While Cross will have to adjust to playing out of a three-point stance in a pro-style offense, the 21-year old also performed well as a run blocker to close out his college career. Primarily blocking on zone concepts, he received an elite 87.2 grade from Pro Football Focus, holding his own against SEC competition.

Joining the Seahawks as a top-10 pick, Cross has already has been receiving first-team reps during offseason workouts and while second-year tackle Stone Forsythe will likely compete at the position, the incoming rookie should start right away protecting the quarterback's blind side. With him now under contract, the team has three unsigned draft picks remaining in Ken Walker III, Boye Mafe, and Coby Bryant.

Cody Barton
Seahawks News

Seahawks Counting on Cody Barton, 2019 Draft Class Making Substantial Contributions in 2022

By Corbin K. Smith30 minutes ago
Clint Hurtt
Seahawks News

Clint Hurtt, Players Provide Further Confirmation 2022 Seahawks Defense Will Look Very Different - And Yet Won't

By Matty F. Brown12 hours ago
20220531_132938
Seahawks News

Adjusting to Life Without Russell Wilson, Tyler Lockett Building Chemistry With New QBs

By Corbin K. Smith13 hours ago
USATSI_16624985
Seahawks News

Doing 'Really Nice Job' in Secondary, Artie Burns Brings Familiarity to Seahawks' New-Look Defense

By Corbin K. Smith16 hours ago
Quandre Diggs
GM Report

Seahawks S Quandre Diggs' Top 5 Plays of 2021

By Corbin K. SmithMay 30, 2022
NFL: NFL Draft Apr 28, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; NFL commissioner Roger Goodell announces Mississippi State offensive tackle Charles Cross as the ninth overall pick to the Seattle Seahawks during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft at the NFL Draft Theater.
Seahawks News

Seahawks Are NFL’s 'Most Innovative' Franchise, Says 2022 Report

By Matty F. BrownMay 30, 2022
USATSI_18336946
GM Report

Cade Johnson Should Not Be Overlooked in Seahawks' Receiver Competition

By Ty Dane GonzalezMay 29, 2022
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) works out during a Denver Broncos mini camp at UCHealth Training Center.
GM Report

Analysis: 5 Most Improved Opponents on Seahawks' 2022 Schedule

By Corbin K. SmithMay 29, 2022