Seahawks Sign First-Round Pick Charles Cross

Securing their blind side protector through 2025, Cross negotiated his own slotted rookie deal with the Seahawks and will earn north of $20 million in fully guaranteed money over the next four years.

Midway through their organized team activities, the Seahawks officially have their top draft pick under contract.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Seattle signed left tackle Charles Cross to a four-year slotted rookie deal on Wednesday. Under terms of the deal, he will earn $21.384 million fully guaranteed with a $12.73 million signing bonus and as a first-round pick, the franchise will have the option to pick up a fifth season in 2026.

Cross, who the Seahawks selected at No. 9 overall out of Mississippi State, became the highest-drafted player without an agent and negotiated his rookie deal representing himself. Speaking with reporters on the day after being selected, he said he wanted to "better himself" and consulted with former college teammates Jeffrey Simmons and Tyre Phillips before deciding to be his own agent.

"Just getting their input and insight on it really helped me make my decision," Cross said at the time. "But I feel like I have a great team around me. My business manager, Saint Omni, has been doing a great job helping me get everything set up, help guide me through this process. So, I just wanted to shout out Saint Omni for helping me.”

A First-Team All-SEC selection in 2021, Cross emerged as one of college football's premier pass protectors in coach Mike Leach's Air Raid offense. According to Pro Football Focus, he allowed only 2.0 sacks and 16 pressures on 719 pass blocking reps, earning an 84.7 grade. His finest performance came against national powerhouse Alabama when he didn't allow a single pressure on 66 pass blocking reps.

While Cross will have to adjust to playing out of a three-point stance in a pro-style offense, the 21-year old also performed well as a run blocker to close out his college career. Primarily blocking on zone concepts, he received an elite 87.2 grade from Pro Football Focus, holding his own against SEC competition.

Joining the Seahawks as a top-10 pick, Cross has already has been receiving first-team reps during offseason workouts and while second-year tackle Stone Forsythe will likely compete at the position, the incoming rookie should start right away protecting the quarterback's blind side. With him now under contract, the team has three unsigned draft picks remaining in Ken Walker III, Boye Mafe, and Coby Bryant.