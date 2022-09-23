Seattle vs. Falcons Week 3 Preview, Odds, Injury Update

The Seattle Seahawks face the Atlanta Falcons in NFL Week 3 action on Sunday from Lumen Field. The Falcons are still searching for their first win of the season while the Seahawks are trying to find the momentum from Week 1.

Seattle limped to a 27-7 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 2 after an exciting and emotional Week 1 win vs. Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos.

Quarterback Geno Smith and wide receivers Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf look to get the offense back on track in front of their 12th-man home crowd. Seattle is tied for the second-fewest passing plays of 20+ yards (3) through the first two weeks among all NFL teams. Against the 49ers, the Seahawks averaged an abysmal 5.5 yards per attempt.

It's probably one of the best environments you can have - a home field advantage," Falcons Coach Arthur Smith said. "We know it's going to be loud, and we've got to account for that."

Seattle has had a hard time slowing down opposing running games, something the Falcons hope to capitalize on. Atlanta ran for over 200 yards against the New Orleans Saints in Week 1, but couldn't reach the 100-yard milestone against the Los Angeles Rams.

INJURY UPDATE: Center Austin Blythe (shoulder) was listed as limited on Wednesday, then did not practice on Thursday.

RECORDS: Seattle Seahawks (1-1) vs. Atlanta Falcons (0-2)

ODDS: Seattle is 1-point favorites vs. the Falcons.

GAME TIME: Sunday, September 25, 2022 at 1:25 p.m. PT

LOCATION: Lumen Field (Seattle, WA)

TV/RADIO: FOX, Seattle Sports 710AM • KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM

THE FINAL WORD: Coach Pete Carroll wants to be less conservative with Smith:

“We don’t need to hold him back at all. I think Geno’s got his game ready to go. We need to trust him, and we need to maybe give him a few more opportunities and stuff. We’ve been pretty solidly conservative, counting on running the football."

