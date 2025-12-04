Seahawks already-dominant defensive line about to get even better

If you thought the Seattle Seahawks defensive line was among the best (if not the best) in the NFL, buckle up - because they're about to get even better.

Seattle released nose tackle Quinton Bohanna today, likely signaling the return of veteran defensive tackle Jarran Reed from injured reserve. Reed is eligible to return this week after missing four games due to wrist surgery.

Prior to the injury Reed was among the league leaders in pressures at his position, totalling 1.5 sacks. As a group, the Seahawks rank fourth in the NFL with 40 sacks, while allowing only 18.1 points per game, ranking them third overall. Leading the way are fellow DT's Byron Murphy III and Leonard Williams, who are tied for the team lead with seven sacks apiece.

Dec 8, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Jarran Reed (90) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Now in his 10th season, Reed has racked up 40 career sacks. The 2016 second-round draft pick is in his second stint with the Seahawks, returning as a free agent in 2023 after a season each with the Kansas City Chiefs and Green Bay Packers.

Reed signed a new 3-year, $22 million contract prior to this season with $3.5 million guaranteed. He is considered one of many locker room leaders in Seattle.

In his absence Seattle received solid contributions from Bohanna and fellow defensive tackle Brandon Pili, but Bohanna may have been the more likely of the two to pass through waivers. If he does, the expectation is that the Seahawks would want to bring him back to their practice squad once again.

The 9-3 Seahawks travel to Atlanta to take on the 4-8 Falcons Sunday at 10:00 a.m. PST.

