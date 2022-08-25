Skip to main content

Seahawks at Cowboys: RB Rashaad Penny Out With COVID; Next Man Up?

The former first-round pick will miss yet another preseason game.

The Seattle Seahawks are looking to take their run game to new heights in 2022. In the preseason finale against the Dallas Cowboys, however, that likely won’t be an option.

The Seahawks announced that projected starting running back Rashaad Penny will not play Friday night after testing positive for COVID-19. Penny has yet to suit up for Seattle this preseason.

Penny, who agreed to a one-year, $5.75 million prove-it deal this offseason, is not off to the start fans were expecting. A groin injury forced the former first-round pick to miss the first two games of the preseason and over a week of practice.

The Seahawks were looking to see if Penny could finally live up to his No. 27 overall draft selection in 2022 after showing potential late last fall. In the final five games, Penny went on a tear against NFL defenses, averaging nearly 7.1 yards per run. Four of the five games ended with Penny surpassing 100 rushing yards. He also scored all six of his touchdowns during that span.

Injuries have plagued Penny’s career since being drafted out of San Diego State in 2018. Since his rookie season, the 5-11, 220-pound runner has yet to play an entire season. Last year, Penny posted career-highs in rushing yards (749) yards per attempt (6.3) and rushing touchdowns (six).

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Seattle’s emphasis on establishing the run goes well past retaining Penny. The Seahawks used a second-round pick on Michigan State and Doak Walker Award winner Kennth Walker III in April’s draft. The former Spartan star was on path to a promising start, but an injury (abdomen) has sidelined him for the remainder of the preseason.

Prior to the start of training camp, former starter and two-time 1,000-yard runner Chris Carson announced his retirement due to a lingering neck injury. 

The Seahawks are set to utilize both Travis Homer and DeeJay Dallas in the final preseason game. Last week in a 27-11 loss to the Chicago Bears, Homer tallied five carries for 44 yards. Dallas recorded six carries for 34 yards to go along with four catches for 52 yards. 

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Seahawks? Click Here to subscribe to AllSeahawks.com's Newsletter.

Follow All Seahawks.com on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @lockedonseahawks today! Click here To Listen.

In This Article (1)

Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks

USATSI_18754813
Seahawks News

Dee Eskridge, Artie Burns Set to Return For Seahawks' Preseason Finale vs. Cowboys

By Corbin K. Smith
geno pete
Seahawks News

Seahawks at Cowboys QB Starter Revealed by Coach Pete Carroll

By Zach Dimmitt
USATSI_18606293
Seahawks News

Seahawks QB 'Disaster' - Geno Smith vs. Drew Lock - 'Most Embarrassing' of All Time?

By Daniel Flick
USATSI_18876937
Seahawks News

With Multiple Rookies Poised to Start, Seahawks' Youth Movement Ahead of Schedule

By Corbin K. Smith
tyron sea
Seahawks News

Seattle Seahawks at Dallas: Did Cowboys Just Lose 'Best Player' in Tyron Smith?

By Mike Fisher
USATSI_16887104
Seahawks News

Seahawks Place LB Jon Rhattigan On Reserve/PUP List, Sign RB Ronnie Rivers

By Corbin K. Smith
Seahawks-rumors-Seattle_s-shocking-stance-on-Jimmy-Garoppolo-trade-after-Baker-Mayfield-snub
Seahawks News

Seahawks vs. 49ers: QB Jimmy Garoppolo To Get Cut - And Sign with Seattle?

By Mike Fisher
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) receives a shotgun snap in front of quarterback Drew Lock (2) during minicamp practice at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center Field.
Seahawks News

Analysis: Where Seahawks Positional Battles Stand Heading Into Preseason Finale

By Corbin K. Smith