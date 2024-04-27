All Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks Add Day Three Pick, Trade Down With Denver Broncos

Making their seemingly annual trade on draft week, the Seattle Seahawks added an extra pick while sending their first fourth-round selection to the Denver Broncos.

Corbin K. Smith

Apr 28, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; NFL commissioner Roger Goodell announces Mississippi State
Apr 28, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; NFL commissioner Roger Goodell announces Mississippi State / Gary Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Slated to pick second in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, the Seattle Seahawks executed what has become an annual draft week trade with the Denver Broncos, moving down to acquire an additional selection.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Seattle will receive Denver's 121st overall pick in the fourth round along with the 136th pick in the fifth round and 207th pick in the sixth round. In exchange, general manager John Schneider dealt away the 102nd pick and the 235th pick in the seventh round.

Over the past few years, the Seahawks and Broncos have engaged in multiple trades, starting with the blockbuster deal sending quarterback Russell Wilson to the Mile High City for two first round picks, two second round picks, a fifth round pick, and three veteran players. Last year, Schneider traded away his third round pick for a fourth round pick and a 2024 third round pick, which was included in the pick swap to acquire quarterback Sam Howell from the Commanders in March.

After trading down with Denver in 2023, Seattle picked Anthony Bradford and shipped a future third acquired in the deal to Washington for Sam Howell in March.
After trading down with Denver in 2023, Seattle picked Anthony Bradford and shipped a future third acquired in the deal to Washington for Sam Howell in March. / Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Back in 2018, the Seahawks traded up with the Broncos in the fifth round to draft punter Michael Dickson, who became an All-Pro as a rookie.

By adding a fifth round pick, Seattle now has six selections on day three with all of them coming in the first six rounds. Knowing how Schneider has operated with 34 trades in 14 prior drafts at the helm, he may be just getting started moving up and down the board on Saturday and it wouldn't be surprising at all if he adds another pick or two along the way after only picking once in the second and third round.

Published
Corbin K. Smith

CORBIN K. SMITH

Graduating from Manchester College in 2012, Smith began his professional career as a high school Economics teacher in Indianapolis and launched his own NFL website covering the Seahawks as a hobby. After teaching and coaching high school football for five years, he transitioned to a full-time sports reporter in 2017, writing for USA Today's Seahawks Wire while continuing to produce the Legion of 12 podcast. He joined the Arena Group in August 2018 and also currently hosts the daily Locked On Seahawks podcast with Rob Rang and Nick Lee. Away from his coverage of the Seahawks and the NFL, Smith dabbles in standup comedy, is a heavy metal enthusiast and previously performed as lead vocalist for a metal band, and enjoys distance running and weight lifting. A habitual commuter, he resides with his wife Natalia in Colorado and spends extensive time reporting from his second residence in the Pacific Northwest.