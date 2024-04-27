Seattle Seahawks Add Day Three Pick, Trade Down With Denver Broncos
Slated to pick second in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, the Seattle Seahawks executed what has become an annual draft week trade with the Denver Broncos, moving down to acquire an additional selection.
Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Seattle will receive Denver's 121st overall pick in the fourth round along with the 136th pick in the fifth round and 207th pick in the sixth round. In exchange, general manager John Schneider dealt away the 102nd pick and the 235th pick in the seventh round.
Over the past few years, the Seahawks and Broncos have engaged in multiple trades, starting with the blockbuster deal sending quarterback Russell Wilson to the Mile High City for two first round picks, two second round picks, a fifth round pick, and three veteran players. Last year, Schneider traded away his third round pick for a fourth round pick and a 2024 third round pick, which was included in the pick swap to acquire quarterback Sam Howell from the Commanders in March.
Back in 2018, the Seahawks traded up with the Broncos in the fifth round to draft punter Michael Dickson, who became an All-Pro as a rookie.
By adding a fifth round pick, Seattle now has six selections on day three with all of them coming in the first six rounds. Knowing how Schneider has operated with 34 trades in 14 prior drafts at the helm, he may be just getting started moving up and down the board on Saturday and it wouldn't be surprising at all if he adds another pick or two along the way after only picking once in the second and third round.