Seahawks Free Agency Priority: Sign Geno Smith or Fix Defense?

The Seattle Seahawks have plenty of resources available to them this offseason - but what position should receive the most attention?

The Seattle Seahawks enter this offseason in an enviable position, fresh off a postseason appearance yet still holding a top-five draft pick while rostering several young stars, such as cornerback Tariq Woolen and running back Ken Walker III.

Now, the challenge for Seattle is to capitalize on the opportunity ahead and keep stacking talent, thus finding ways to level up and reach the playoffs again next year.

According to OverTheCap, the Seahawks currently have the sixth-most cap space league wide with $35 million to spend, giving general manager John Schneider a lot to play with - but where his should focus be?

Seattle's run defense was troublesome throughout the season, and a need exists to add talent to the defensive front, particular inside ... but that doesn't quite supersede bringing back quarterback Geno Smith, who earned his first Pro Bowl nod after leading the league in completion percentage.

Per Pro Football Focus, re-signing Smith - not addressing the defensive line - should be Seattle's top offseason priority.

Seattle does hold the rights to the No. 5 overall pick via the Denver Broncos and has extra draft capital if they want to potentially make a move up for a quarterback. That said, placing the franchise tag on Geno Smith while adding a much-needed edge defender in this year’s top five and then waiting for USC’s Caleb Williams, among others, in 2024 if things go south in 2023 could make a lot of sense. The 49ers gashed the Seahawks' defense in the wild-card round, but Smith — while not perfect — threw his 15th touchdown pass that traveled 20-plus yards in the air for the 2022 season, the most in the NFL. Seattle should roll with Smith and continue to upgrade the other side of the ball as they work to become contenders once again. - PFF's Brad Spielberger

Smith appears intent on coming back to Seattle, stating that he's "in it for the long haul," and coach Pete Carroll revealed that the Seahawks "got our guy," in reference to Smith.

In essence, there's mutual interest between Smith and the Seahawks to reach an agreement on a new deal to keep him in the Pacific Northwest for at least another ... and finishing that process should be the top priority moving forward.

