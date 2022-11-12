The NFL's first game in Germany is set for Sunday, with Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers facing Geno Smith's Seattle Seahawks.

The Buccaneers, fresh off consecutive playoff appearances, hold just a 4-5 record, while the Seahawks stand atop the NFC West at 6-3 as winners of five of their last six games.

Considering preseason expectations of both the teams and quarterbacks, few expected Seattle to hold the better record and field the more likely MVP candidate under center - but that's ultimately the reality of the situation as the two teams embark on a transatlantic battle.

Through nine games, Smith leads the NFL in completion percentage (73.1 percent), fifth in touchdowns (15), and sixth in yards (2,199). Meanwhile, it's been a difficult year for Brady both on and off the gridiron, as he's battled through a divorce with his wife Gisele Bundchen, and has the Bucs sitting just 25th in points per game.

Smith and Brady have met before; twice apiece in 2013 and 2014, with the latter holding a 3-1 record. While it's been a while and much has changed since Brady is still very familiar with Smith's skill set and is impressed with what he's seen this year.

"He's making great decisions," Brady said. "He's passing the football very well; guys that are open, he's getting the ball to them. He hasn't had too many turnovers. He has enough athletic ability to extend some plays."

Smith has thrown four interceptions and lost just one fumble on the season while adding 196 yards and a touchdown on the ground. He's proven he can win games with his arm, and better yet, hasn't made many detrimental mistakes.

But it's not just Smith who's caught Brady's eye. The 15-time Pro Bowler has seen a balanced overall unit spearheaded by a top-10 rushing attack and several playmakers on the perimeter, starting with All-Pro's DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.

As a whole, the group ranks fourth in the league in points and 11th in yards - and perhaps most noteworthy has received the Brady stamp of approval.

"I think they're doing a good job running the ball, throwing the ball. They've got DK [Metcalf], Tyler [Lockett] – they've got some really talented players. It's a very good football team."

Brady has a 2-2 career record against Seattle, but he's facing a new-look team filled with confidence that's rallied behind its heady signal caller.

Against all odds, NFL fans in Germany are poised to see two of the game's top signal callers - one, a future first-ballot Hall of Famer and two, a player enjoying an age-32 breakout season.

The kickoff between Smith's Seahawks and Brady's Bucs is scheduled for 6:30 a.m. Pacific.

You can follow Daniel Flick on Twitter @DFlickDraft

Hey, 12s! Get your Seahawks Tickets from SI Tickets ... HERE!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Seahawks? Click Here to subscribe to AllSeahawks.com's Newsletter.

Follow All Seahawks.com on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @lockedonseahawks today! Click here To Listen.