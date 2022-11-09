Seahawks Sign Former RB Back to Practice Squad

The Seattle Seahawks have signed running back Godwin Igwebuike back to the practice squad, the team announced Tuesday.

Igwebuike was released from Seattle's practice squad on Oct. 25 after running back Travis Homer returned from injured reserve. He was set to be a potential emergency depth piece in the event that either DeeJay Dallas or Kenneth Walker III suffered an injury in the backfield.

It's a role that Igwebuike has proved capable of stepping into and producing when need. He emerged as an underrated depth piece at running back for the Detroit Lions last season, rushing 18 times for 118 yards and a touchdown while catching seven passes for 60 yards.

By far his best performance as a Lion came in a 16-16 tie with the Pittsburgh Steelers in Nov. 2021, as Igwebuike broke away from multiple tackles for a 42-yard touchdown. He was also electric on special teams, totaling five kick returns for 122 yards in that game.

Igwebuike went undrafted out of Northwestern in 2018 where he played on defense as a safety, totaling seven interceptions and 324 total tackles in four seasons with the Wildcats. He stayed on defense during stints with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers before eventually making the switch to running back.

The Seahawks will travel to Germany to face the Bucs on Sunday at 6:30 a.m. PT.

Hey, 12s! Get your Seahawks Tickets from SI Tickets ... HERE!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Seahawks? Click Here to subscribe to AllSeahawks.com's Newsletter.

Follow All Seahawks.com on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @lockedonseahawks today! Click here To Listen.