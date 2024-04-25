Seattle Seahawks 2024 NFL Draft Predictions
The wait is finally over, as the 2024 NFL Draft will officially kick off on Thursday night in Detroit with the Seattle Seahawks slated to pick 16th overall in the first round.
How will the next three days play out for general manager John Schneider and the Seahawks? Here are four predictions for what will unfold for the franchise over the next 72 hours:
1. Seattle will trade down at least twice in the first three rounds, including dealing with either Philadelphia or Green Bay in the first round on Thursday night, and finish with three day two selections.
If you're seeking a hot take coming into Thursday night, this certainly won't fit the bill, as Schneider has traded down in the first round seven times in 14 prior drafts. But without a second round pick thanks to the Leonard Williams trade last October, the Seahawks would like to have at least one other bite from the apple on day two, which makes trading down in the first round seem like a given.
Luckily, this year's draft class caters well to Seattle's chances of receiving strong offers for a trade down with receiver, tackle, and cornerback all being areas of strength with multiple first-round caliber prospects. Other teams could be in play, but Philadelphia badly needs to upgrade its secondary and general manager Howie Roseman has two second-round picks to potentially dangle in a trade up, while Green Bay also has two second-round picks and previous ties to Schneider always open the door to a deal, as Seattle has traded down in the first round with his former employer twice in the past seven years.
Acquiring either the 22nd or 25th pick in the first round as part of a trade down, Schneider could have the option to deal down again before selecting a player, but moving down with an acquired second-round choice seems more likely, especially if the Seahawks get the 41st pick from the Packers or 50th pick from the Eagles. Those two selections could garner significant interest from other teams and potentially net another third-round pick or early day three pick to further stock the cupboard with young talent for 2024 and beyond.
2. The Seahawks will only invest one selection on an interior offensive lineman, but that pick will happen in the first two rounds.
Going into Thursday night, even after signing veteran Laken Tomlinson earlier this month as a solid stop-gap option, guard stands out like a sore thumb atop Seattle's most glaring needs. After losing four-year starter Damien Lewis in free agency as well as former starting center Evan Brown, the team has limited experience in the interior, which has fueled much speculation that Schneider will pick a guard in the first round.
While that shouldn't be ruled out if someone such as Washington's Troy Fautanu or Oregon State's Tali Fuega falls into the middle of the first round, however, Schneider has been on the record saying guards are "overdrafted and overpaid," and he's never picked one earlier than the third round. If the Seahawks want to go the best player route, most likely, they will select a defensive tackle, a safety, or an edge in the first round instead, as they have been linked to Texas' Byron Murphy, Iowa's Cooper DeJean, and Florida State's Jared Verse.
With that said, this year's guard class offers quality depth and day two should be a sweet spot for teams such as Seattle who want to bolster the interior of the offensive line. Assuming Schneider has acquired a second-round pick, UConn standout Christian Haynes, Kansas State star Cooper Beebe, and Kansas pass protecting savant Dominick Puni could all be options. Among others in consideration, Boston College's Christian Mahogany and Arizona's Jordan Morgan also could have day one starter qualities playing inside, leaving ample options to address a major need.
3. After losing Quandre Diggs and Jamal Adams, Seattle will invest multiple selections in solidifying the secondary, including one pick before day three.
Attacking the trenches must be a priority for the Seahawks, but safety stands out as a significant question beyond next season with veterans Julian Love and K'Von Wallace scheduled to be free agents and Rayshawn Jenkins on a one-year deal with a second-year option. Following the moves to cut Adams and Diggs, Macdonald will be on the hunt for versatile defensive backs who have ball skills, can blitz, and are willing tacklers in the run game.
While some fans won't like the idea of drafting a safety early, DeJean and Alabama's Terrion Arnold check off all of those boxes as two of the best all-around defenders in this year's class. DeJean, who had three pick sixes in 2022 alone and has always been a great tackler, already had a top-30 visit with Seattle, while Arnold played the STAR position for the Crimson Tide and offers the positional flexibility Macdonald craves. Both could be high on Schneider's big board as intriguing first round options.
Even on day two, there's no shortage of safety talent, starting with Georgia's Javon Bullard and Washington State's Jaden Hicks, who both have the athleticism and physicality to fit in well in Macdonald's system. Others such as Dadrion Taylor-Demerson of Texas Tech could be in play, and with so many quality players before a day three drop off, expect the Seahawks to come away with a safety before Saturday and drafting two in the week.
4. Though the Seahawks won't pick a quarterback this week, the organization will replenish the offense by selecting at least three skill position players, including a running back.
With Ryan Grubb taking over as offensive coordinator, the Seahawks have been linked to Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. throughout the pre-draft process. The team also had Bo Nix and Spencer Rattler in for top-30 visits, creating additional speculation about drafting a quarterback. But after trading for Sam Howell in March to back up Geno Smith, unless Penix or someone else free falls, it's hard to envision Schneider using a pick on the position.
Instead, Seattle will focus on continuing to reinforce the skill position arsenal around Smith and Howell, with the main emphasis being on day three. If there's a position where Schneider could pick a player early, tight end stands out as a significant area of need after losing Will Dissly and Colby Parkinson in free agency. If Georgia's Brock Bowers fell to 16, his talent would warrant consideration, and players such as Ohio State's Cade Stover and Penn State's Theo Johnson could be third round possibilities, while day three offers some value at the position as well.
In the short term, the Seahawks don't have a need at receiver, which may be the strongest position group on the roster, especially after signing Laviska Shenault in free agency. But veteran Tyler Lockett has a massive cap hit in 2025 and his future beyond this year is cloudy, so Schneider could pick a developmental wideout such as Tulane's Jha'Quan Jackson or UTSA's Joshua Cephus on day three preparing for life without the franchise icon.
As for running back, picking one earlier than the fifth round would be a waste of resources after drafting Ken Walker III and Zach Charbonnet in the second round the past two years, but with only three backs on the roster currently after DeeJay Dallas left for Arizona in free agency, Seattle should be in the market for a three-down back in the final few rounds. Headlining a group with solid depth, Troy's Kimani Vidal, Oregon's Bucky Irving, and Washington's Dillon Johnson could all be targets to supplement the backfield.