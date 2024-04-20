Analyzing Seattle Seahawks Realistic Trade Down Options in 2024 NFL Draft
Scheduled to go on the clock with the 16th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Seattle Seahawks could go a number of different directions, from selecting a standout offensive lineman to further reinforcing their secondary for new coach Mike Macdonald's defense.
But before general manager John Schneider submits a card to commissioner Roger Goodell next Thursday night, history suggests there's a strong likelihood Seattle could trade down, especially without a second round pick after acquiring Leonard Williams last October. With five days until the festivities kick off in Detroit, he undoubtedly has already been working the phones to see which teams in the back half of the first round may have interest in swinging a deal to move up to No. 16.
The architect of 34 prior draft weekend trades, which teams may be the best suitors for Schneider and the Seahawks? And what can they reasonably expect as return compensation for their first-round selection?
Here are eight teams slated to pick after Seattle who could be interested in moving up into the middle of the first round with a hypothetical trade evaluated using point values from both the Rich Hill and Jimmy Johnson trade models courtesy of DraftTek:
Pittsburgh Steelers
Seahawks trade No. 16 to Steelers in exchange for No. 20, No. 84
Rich Hill: Seahawks give up 305, Steelers give up 320. (Seattle +15)
Jimmy Johnson: Seahawks give up 1,000, Steelers give up 1,020. (Seattle +20)
After signing former Seahawks star quarterback Russell Wilson and trading for ex-Bears quarterback Justin Fields, the Steelers now have to build around their signal callers, starting with the offensive line. In need of a tackle to protect Wilson or Field's blind side, trading up to No. 16 may present an opportunity to select Alabama's JC Latham or Georgia's Amarius Mims. It's also possible Pittsburgh may have eyes on adding another receiver to complement star George Pickens, and if someone like Washington's Rome Odunze or LSU's Brian Thomas Jr. remains available, leap-frogging several receiver-needy teams may be enticing.
From Seattle's standpoint, this trade wouldn't net the most potential return compensation dropping only five spots. But acquiring an additional third round pick would at least give Schneider more ammunition to work with on day two.
Philadelphia Eagles
Seahawks trade No. 16, No. 102 to Eagles in exchange for No. 22, No. 53
Rich Hill: Seahawks give up 339, Eagles give up 359. (Seattle +20)
Jimmy Johnson: Seahawks give up 1,092, Eagles give up 1,150. (Seattle +58)
Coming off a disappointing finish to the 2023 season, the Eagles don't have a ton of glaring needs on their roster, but cornerback stands out like a sore thumb as their greatest weakness. Like Schneider, general manager Howie Roseman has earned a reputation for being aggressive in the trade market on draft weekend, and with teams such as the Jaguars, Rams, and Dolphins ahead of them that could be in the market for a cornerback early, he may be willing to dangle one of his two second-round picks to jump over those teams for Alabama's Terrion Arnold, Toledo's Quinyon Mitchell, or Iowa's Cooper Dejean with Seattle's pick.
Since the Seahawks would only be sliding down seven spots, at least based on both the Hill and Johnson trade charts, Schneider would likely need to include one of his fourth round picks to facilitate a deal for one of the Eagles second-round selections. However, if there's competition for their pick, it's not out of the question they could swing a deal with their first round pick straight up for Philadelphia's first and later second-round pick in return, which would be an impressive haul.
Dallas Cowboys
Seahawks trade No. 16, No 118 to Cowboys in exchange for No. 24, No. 56
Rich Hill: Seahawks give up 329, Cowboys give up 335. (Seattle +6)
Jimmy Johnson: Seahawks give up 1,058, Cowboys give up 1,080. (Seattle +22)
Strapped for cap space, the Cowboys haven't done anything to improve their team this offseason, signing only two outside free agents to this point while losing long-time starting tackle Tyron Smith, center Tyler Biadasz, and others. Considering they lost two offensive line starters, owner Jerry Jones may be inclined to be active scanning trade options to slide up into the middle of the first round for a tackle such as Latham or Mims or a center such as Jackson Powers-Johnson from Oregon, and the team has enough ammo in later rounds to make a quality offer. Knowing Jones, moving up for another flashy weapon wouldn't be a surprise either.
Similar to the Eagles, the Seahawks would likely have to give up a fourth-round pick in addition to their first to have any shot at securing the Cowboys second-round pick as part of a deal. But that would be well worth the price to have a shot at landing another immediate contributor on day two.
Green Bay Packers
Seahawks trade No. 16 to Packers in exchange for No. 25, No 58
Rich Hill: Seahawks give up 305, Packers give up 323. (Seattle +18)
Jimmy Johnson: Seahawks give up 1,000, Packers give up 1,040. (Seattle +40)
After surprisingly advancing to the NFC Divisional Round last season, the Packers have lofty expectations moving forward with young quarterback Jordan Love running the show. To get to the next level as a contender in the NFC, however, they have a few glaring holes on both sides of the ball that will need to be addressed. Most notably, after cutting David Bahktiari, moving up for a tackle could be on their agenda, while finding a new running mate for Jaire Alexander at cornerback should be imperative heading into the draft. With this class offering plenty of blue chip talent at both positions and Schneider's past ties to Green Bay, this seems like a natural trade down fit for Seattle.
At least based on the Hill and Johnson trade charts, this appears to be the sweet spot compensation-wise where the Seahawks should be able to move down nine spots in the first-round straight up for a later first and a second-round pick.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Seahawks trade No. 16 to Buccaneers in exchange for No. 26, No. 57
Rich Hill: Seahawks give up 305, Buccaneers give up 319. (Seattle +14)
Jimmy Johnson: Seahawks give up 1,000, Bucs give up 1,030. (Seattle +30)
Like the Packers, the Buccaneers surprised by winning a playoff game with a rejuvenated Baker Mayfield under center and in a wide-open NFC South division, they may sense a prime opportunity to add a blue chip talent in the first round to aid their push as a contender. Though they have a star tackle in Tristen Wirfs, they may be in the hunt for a right tackle upgrade and after cutting Shaquill Barrett this offseason, edge rusher stands out as a notable need that could justify trading up as well.
Being just one pick after the Packers in the first round, the Seahawks should expect the same type of return package with a second-round pick as part of the package moving down 10 picks.
Buffalo Bills
Seahawks trade No. 16 to Bills in exchange for No. 28, No. 60, No. 163
Rich Hill: Seahawks give up 305, Bills give up 307. (Seattle +2)
Jimmy Johnson: Seahawks give up 1,000, Bills give up 986. (Buffalo +14)
Partaking in a significant remodel for the first time in years, the Bills have lost a ton of talent on both sides of the football. In particular, after trading Stefon Diggs to the Texans, they need to supplement quarterback Josh Allen's arsenal with a new No. 1 target. Buffalo already has a history of moving up for a receiver in the first round, though the Sammy Watkins trade happened before general manager Brandon Beane took over in 2017.
Climbing 12 spots won't be cheap at all for the Bills, as per the Hill and Johnson charts, Schneider and the Seahawks can reasonably ask for their first, second, and fifth-round picks as part of the return package. This would give Seattle a total of nine picks to work with, including two on day two.
Detroit Lions
Seahawks Trade No. 16, No. 102 to Lions in exchange for No. 29, No. 61, No. 73
Rich Hill: Seahawks give up 339, Lions give up 353. (Seattle +14)
Jimmy Johnson: Seahawks give up 1,092, Lions give up 1,157. (Seattle +65)
Coming up just short of reaching the Super Bowl in January, the Lions may view themselves as one player away from getting over the hump and winning a Lombardi Trophy. With a roster possessing few holes, general manager Brad Holmes may have interest in dealing away multiple picks to move back into the middle of the first round if a talented edge defender such as Jared Verse or a cornerback such as Terrion Arnold remains available. Adding a third receiver could also be worth consideration to pay the price for jumping 10 or more spots up the board.
Sliding down 13 spots may be further than Schneider is interested in doing, but at the same time, the Seahawks could potentially net two day two picks in addition to the Lions first-round pick by including their first fourth-round pick as part of the deal. It would be difficult to pass up the opportunity to pick three times on day two if this scenario becomes reality.
Kansas City Chiefs
Seahawks Trade No. 16 to Chiefs in exchange for No. 32, No 64, No. 95
Rich Hill: Seahawks give up 305, Chiefs give up 304. (Kansas City +1)
Jimmy Johnson: Seahawks give up 1,000, Chiefs give up 980. (Kansas City +20)
It's hard to believe the Chiefs won their third Super Bowl in four years given the struggles their receivers had holding onto the football last year. Even after hoisting another Lombardi, Patrick Mahomes could use a stud wideout or two from this year's class and considering how stacked the team already is at most other positions, general manager Brett Veach may entertain giving up the farm to move up for one of the top receivers. Since they have the last pick in both the first and second round, they'll have to sweeten the pot to move into the middle of the first round, but that could play into Schneider's hands.
If Seattle truly wants to maximize what it receives in return, at the expense of potentially losing out on all of the blue chip talents in this class, Kansas City could be a worthwhile trade partner where Schneider could receive a first, second, and third round pick for No. 16 outright.