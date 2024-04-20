Which Wild Cards Could Seattle Seahawks Draft in First Round?
Now just six days away from the 2024 NFL Draft, the Seattle Seahawks could go a number of different routes with their first round pick, including addressing the trenches on either side of the football investing in a guard, defensive tackle, or edge rusher.
But could Seahawks general manager John Schneider throw his signature curve ball and pick a player nobody expected entering year one of the Mike Macdonald era? Based on past precedent, nobody should be surprised if he makes a selection out of left field as he done plenty of times in the opening round in prior drafts.
Way back in 2011, Schneider stunned many by selecting Alabama tackle James Carpenter with the 25th overall pick, which even drew raised eyebrows from legendary coach Nick Saban in the green room. Fast forwarding to 2018, Seattle traded back with Green Bay before tabbing running back Rashaad Penny as the 27th pick and only a year later, the team selected defensive end L.J. Collier, who many viewed as a day two pick, 29th overall.
Which wild cards could Schneider turn in to commissioner Roger Goodell with the 16th overall pick or on a later selection after a trade down this year?
Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia
The best tight end in this year's draft class by a mile, Bowers offers a rare set of skills for the position and starred for two eventual national champions in three years with the Bulldogs. Though he isn't the biggest player at 6-3, 243 pounds and his lack of size may show up trying to block NFL defensive linemen, he held his own in that area against SEC competition. Where he really stands out from his peers, however, is his playmaking ability with the ball in his hands. Able to win down the seam as well as pile yardage up in bunches after the catch, he accumulated 175 receptions for 2,538 yards and 26 touchdowns as a receiver while also adding five touchdowns on the ground as a runner, offering unique versatility for a tight end.
From Seattle's perspective, tight end may not seem like a big enough need to justify using a first-round pick on one. But with only Noah Fant under contract beyond 2024 and both Will Dissly and Colby Parkinson gone, new offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb may be clamoring for Bowers to add another dynamic weapon for Geno Smith to pair alongside star receivers DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and if he's available, Schneider could easily snag him at 16 overall.
JC Latham, T, Alabama
Weighing in at 342 pounds, Latham carries tree stumps for legs and uses his raw power coupled with 35 1/8-inch arms and heavy, brick-like hands to consistently knock defenders off the ball in the run game as an elite drive blocker. He's surprising nimble at his size in pass protection as well and moves like he weighs 20 pounds less, as he only gave up 14 pressures and two sacks in his final season with the Crimson Tide as they advanced back to the College Football Playoff. He isn't quite as adept in the zone blocking game and has a bit tougher time getting to the second level, but he should be able to improve upon those areas at the next level.
Most teams will want to keep him at tackle in the NFL due to his smooth pass sets and length, but Latham's power and average lateral mobility may make him a better fit to slide inside. With the Seahawks losing both Damien Lewis and Phil Haynes in free agency and desperate for long-term answers at guard, the Wisconsin native could jump in as a starter on day one on either side while providing another insurance option at tackle in case Abraham Lucas battles knee issues again in 2024.
Brian Thomas Jr., WR, LSU
Bursting onto the scene as one of the nation's biggest breakout receivers last season in LSU's explosive passing arsenal, Thomas exploded with over 1,100 yards while averaging a gaudy 17.3 yards per reception and scoring 17 touchdowns, showcasing his ability to beat opponents downfield and win vertically as a big play threat. Per Pro Football Focus, he finished in the top five in receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns on throws traveling 20 or more yards through the air. At 6-5, 200 pounds, he has a lean frame that doesn't lend itself to breaking many tackles, but he creates a major mismatch with his length and speed for opposing cornerbacks.
On paper, the Seahawks have one of the best receiving corps in the league, especially after drafting Smith-Njigba in the first round last season. But Lockett isn't getting any younger and has a massive cap charge in 2025, so Schneider and the front office may be looking ahead of the curve if the right receiver falls to them after a trade down. Always looking for explosive vertical targets, teaming Thomas up with Metcalf moving forward would be a scary proposition for defensive coordinators in Grubb's four-wide heavy offense.
Amarius Mims, T, Georgia
Unlike Latham, Mims doesn't have any guard flexibility, as at 6-8, 340 pounds, he's simply too tall to slide inside at the next level. He also has work to do in the run game, particularly when it comes to sustaining blocks where his built-in leverage issues can be problematic. However, he's a silky smooth pass protector with an ideal build for an NFL tackle and with 36 1/8-inch arms, he has a condor-like wing span that helps him thwart speed rushers and has enough athletic ability to consistently recover on the rare occasion where he does get beat.
With Charles Cross and Lucas both returning for their third seasons, Seattle doesn't have an urgent need at tackle. But if Schneider and the coaching staff identify Mims as the best player available, even with only eight college starts under his belt, they could decide to shift Lucas inside to guard and select the massive, smooth-footed blocker to plug and play on the right side. Such a selection would say a lot about how Grubb and line coach Scott Huff plan to deploy their offensive line for the long haul.
Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama
The latest standout cornerback ready to make the jump to NFL first round pick out of Tuscaloosa, Arnold enjoyed a dominant final season as a do-it-all defensive back for the Crimson Tide. Aside from picking off five passes, he posted a career-best 63 tackles and swatted away 13 pass breakups, functioning as if he had football magnets inside his gloves. An aggressive defender who likes to hit and has plus-blitzing skills, he played over 250 snaps in the slot and in the box last year, suggesting he could transition into a Swiss army knife role moving all over the formation at the next level with a bit more muscle to his lean 190-pound frame.
After drafting Devon Witherspoon with a top-five pick to pair him with Riq Woolen last year, cornerback is far from the Seahawks biggest priority in the present and some fans would scoff at the idea of investing another high pick at the position. But the team only has Witherspoon and Woolen under contract past this year and Macdonald likes to deploy three-safety and four-cornerback looks, which could make Arnold an intriguing candidate to bring on board to unleash in the scheme.